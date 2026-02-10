Terrascend To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 the same day after market close.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: Dial-in Number: 1-888-510-2154 Replay:

1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time on Thursday, March 26, 2026

Replay Entry Code: 77201#

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including The Apothecarium, Cookies, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit .

For more information regarding TerrAscend:

Ziad Ghanem

Chief Executive Officer

...

689-345-4114

...

Investor Relations Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

...

212-896-1254