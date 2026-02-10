Terrascend To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call
| CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
|Date:
|Thursday, March 12, 2026
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|Dial-in Number:
|1-888-510-2154
| Replay:
| 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345
Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time on Thursday, March 26, 2026
Replay Entry Code: 77201#
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including The Apothecarium, Cookies, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit .
For more information regarding TerrAscend:
Ziad Ghanem
Chief Executive Officer
...
689-345-4114
...
Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
...
212-896-1254
Legal Disclaimer:
