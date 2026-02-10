Allegro Microsystems Expands Current Sensing Leadership With Industry's Highest Accuracy Magnetic Current Sensor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New ACS37017 completes a strategic portfolio expansion, giving engineers the right tools to master power design's core challenges: Speed, Power Density, and Accuracy.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today introduced the ACS37017, a new Hall-effect current sensor that sets the industry benchmark for accuracy. With the launch of the ACS37017, Allegro completes a strategic expansion of its high-performance portfolio that now includes definitive, market-leading solutions for the three critical challenges in modern power electronics: Speed (ACS37100), Power Density (ACS37200), and Accuracy (ACS37017).

As power converters in AI data centers, electrified vehicles (xEVs), and clean energy systems push for higher efficiency, one size doesn't fit all. Designers seek specialized solutions tailored to their specific performance objectives. The factory-calibrated ACS37017 answers the call for accuracy, integrating high-voltage isolation with an advanced sensing architecture to achieve an industry-leading 0.55% typical sensitivity error over lifetime and temperature. This level of accuracy delivers the high-fidelity feedback required to stabilize high-voltage power conversion systems.

The Right Tool for Every Job

The ACS37017 serves as the standard-bearer for accuracy in Allegro's newly expanded lineup and joins two recently launched market-leading current sensors that offer a solution for key design priorities:



Speed: The ACS37100, powered by XtremeSenseTM TMR technology, delivers industry-leading 10-MHz bandwidth. Recently named an EDN Product of the Year, the sensor protects fast-switching GaN and SiC platforms where nanoseconds matter.

Power Density: The ACS37200 leads the market in density, featuring a 50 μΩ conductor that slashes power loss by up to 90% and shrinks footprint by up to 95% for space-constrained applications compared to competing solutions. Accuracy: The new ACS37017 completes the toolkit. With 0.55% typical accuracy, it offers the ultra-low drift and precise signal conditioning required for the most demanding control loops in high-voltage power conversion.



“Our philosophy is simple: we want to give engineers the right tool for the job,” said Matt Hein, Business Line Director of Current Sensors at Allegro MicroSystems.“We don't force a compromise. If you need to catch a fault in 50 nanoseconds, we have the award-winning ACS37100 XtremeSenseTM TMR current sensor. If you need to sense high power in a tiny footprint, we have the high-density ACS37200. And now, with the ACS37017, if your priority is absolute accuracy, we have the definitive solution. Across the board, we are delivering 'Sensing Leadership' in every metric that matters.”

Solving the "Drift" Problem

Conventional sensors often suffer from "drift," a degradation of accuracy as temperatures change or the component ages. The ACS37017 offers highly stable performance thanks to Allegro's proprietary compensation architecture. This technology actively maintains precise measurements, ensuring that control loops remain stable and efficient over the entire life of the vehicle or power supply.

System-Level Simplicity

Beyond raw accuracy, the ACS37017 simplifies system architecture by integrating a stable, non-ratiometric voltage reference that eliminates the need for external precision voltage reference components on the PCB. This not only reduces the bill of materials (BOM) and saves board space but also removes a major source of system-level noise and error, allowing the sensor to deliver a pristine signal directly to the microcontroller.

ACS37017 Features and Benefits:



Unmatched Accuracy: Achieves 0.55% typical sensitivity error over temperature and lifetime for tighter control loops and higher system efficiency.

Lowest Drift Performance: Proprietary compensation architecture ensures long-term stability, improving system reliability.

Simplified Design: Integrated precision voltage reference removes external components and noise sources.

High-Voltage Isolation: Robust reinforced isolation ensures safety in high-voltage xEV and industrial systems. Compact, Standard Footprint: Monolithic surface-mount leaded package offers high isolation without the bulk of module-based alternatives.



Designers can request the preliminary datasheet and engineering samples for the ACS37017 now at:

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro's commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in "automotive-grade" technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, visit .



Media Contact:

Andrew MacLellan

Corporate Communications

(617) 633-4909

...



Allegro Contact:

Ram Sathappan

Vice President of Global Marketing and Applications

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at