403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Serbian Authorities Foil Alleged Plot to Kill President Vucic, Family
(MENAFN) Serbian authorities have detained two individuals suspected of plotting to assassinate President Aleksandar Vucic along with his wife and children, according to the Interior Ministry.
The arrests come amid ongoing anti-government protests, which Vucic has described as fueled by foreign interference.
In a Monday statement, the Interior Ministry said the suspects—D.R., 50, and M.R., 42, both from Kraljevo—were arrested during a coordinated operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
Officials allege that the two had conspired since December 2025 to “forcibly change the constitutional order of the Republic of Serbia.” The plot reportedly included “arranging the procurement of weapons and an attack on the life and body of the President of the Republic of Serbia, his wife and children,” along with acts of violence targeting police officers.
The suspects are being held for up to 48 hours under a criminal complaint and will be presented to a prosecutor’s office, the ministry added.
The arrests occur against the backdrop of one of Serbia’s most serious political crises in recent years, which began in November 2024 after a concrete canopy collapsed at the newly renovated Novi Sad railway station, killing 16 people. The tragedy sparked widespread—and at times violent—protests, with demonstrators accusing the government of corruption and demanding snap elections and Vucic’s resignation.
Vucic and his allies have claimed that foreign powers are supporting the protests to engineer a color revolution in Serbia, a country with close ties to Moscow that has resisted EU pressure to sanction Russia over the Ukraine conflict. The president has also accused Albanian and Kosovo intelligence services of attempting to destabilize the nation.
The arrests come amid ongoing anti-government protests, which Vucic has described as fueled by foreign interference.
In a Monday statement, the Interior Ministry said the suspects—D.R., 50, and M.R., 42, both from Kraljevo—were arrested during a coordinated operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
Officials allege that the two had conspired since December 2025 to “forcibly change the constitutional order of the Republic of Serbia.” The plot reportedly included “arranging the procurement of weapons and an attack on the life and body of the President of the Republic of Serbia, his wife and children,” along with acts of violence targeting police officers.
The suspects are being held for up to 48 hours under a criminal complaint and will be presented to a prosecutor’s office, the ministry added.
The arrests occur against the backdrop of one of Serbia’s most serious political crises in recent years, which began in November 2024 after a concrete canopy collapsed at the newly renovated Novi Sad railway station, killing 16 people. The tragedy sparked widespread—and at times violent—protests, with demonstrators accusing the government of corruption and demanding snap elections and Vucic’s resignation.
Vucic and his allies have claimed that foreign powers are supporting the protests to engineer a color revolution in Serbia, a country with close ties to Moscow that has resisted EU pressure to sanction Russia over the Ukraine conflict. The president has also accused Albanian and Kosovo intelligence services of attempting to destabilize the nation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment