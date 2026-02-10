(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) American Tungsten Reports Initial Drilling Results from IMA Tungsten Project, Significant Tungsten-Silver Intercepts in All Drillholes February 10, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: American Tungsten Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) (FSE: RK90) ( "American Tungsten" or the "Company ") is pleased to report significant tungsten-silver assay results from initial underground drilling at the IMA Mine, Lemhi County, Idaho. Drill Result Highlights:

31 ft grading 0.48% WO3 and 1.84 oz/t Ag in hole AT25-01;

11.1 ft grading 1.08% WO3 and 2.05 oz/t Ag in hole AT25-02; and 16.3 ft grading 0.54% WO3 and 1.79 oz/t Ag in hole AT25-03. "These results show strong grades over significant widths, underscoring the high-quality nature of the IMA Tungsten asset, which has never been systematically targeted with modern exploration methods. They will support the definition of a Mineral Resource-an important step toward bringing the mine online. The results also identify a silver system that is expected to help offset operating costs," said Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten. "With this momentum, the next major focus is advancing metallurgy to move the project toward development." American Tungsten has received assay results for the initial four drillholes of it's Phase 1 drilling program at the IMA Mine. To date, 10 underground drillholes totaling approximately 3800 feet have been completed on the rehabilitated D-level of the mine. Drilling is being conducted in a series of upward inclined fan holes from new drill stations in the footwall of the No.5 and No.7 vein systems. Selected results of the first four drillholes are reported in table 1 below, assays for additional completed drillholes are pending. All drillholes intersected significant mineralized quartz veins and zones of silicification over significant widths consistent with the up-dip projections of the No.5 and No.7 veins. Mineralization in the principal veins consists of variable assemblages of hubnerite, scheelite, tetrahedrite, galena, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite, plus fluorite and rhodochrosite. All holes intersected numerous minor veins and stockworks within intervening metasedimentary host rocks. AT25-01 and AT25-02 intersected additional quartz veining interpreted as the No.9 vein. Quartz vein intercepts in AT25-04 are narrower than other holes which is attributed to local structural offset of the vein system. Table 1: Summary Drillhole Assay Results From Ima Tungsten Project.

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Hole

Length (ft) From (ft) To (ft) Length WO 3 % MoS 2 % Ag oz/t Cu % Pb % Zn % AT25-01 280 40 373 89.8 107.7 17.9 0.39 0.03 1.75 0.04 0.14 0.01 including





89.8 95 5.2 0.48 0.05 4.08 0.13 0.31 0.03 including





101.5 105 3.5 0.41 0.02 1.37 0.00 0.06 0.00 including





101.5 107.7 6.2 0.52 0.02 1.41 0.01 0.09 0.00 and





236 267 31 0.48 0.09 1.84 0.16 0.21 0.09 including





243 254.5 11.5 0.53 0.07 2.59 0.18 0.32 0.13 including





263.5 267 3.5 1.12 0.04 1.16 0.13 0.07 0.04 and





298.5 301 2.5 0.72 0.01 0.77 0.04 0.11 0.01 AT25-02 225 45 309 93 104.1 11.1 1.08 0.05 2.05 0.07 0.18 0.03 including





98 104.1 6.1 1.26 0.08 1.65 0.03 0.18 0.02 and





174 186.9 12.9 0.26 0.10 1.10 0.01 0.16 0.01 including





181.2 186.9 5.7 0.35 0.14 1.27 0.02 0.15 0.01 AT25-03 180 35 429.5 77 82 5 0.34 0.00 0.09 0.02 0.01 0.01 and





135 147.6 12.6 0.28 0.08 1.97 0.03 0.15 0.01 including





142 147.6 5.6 0.35 0.11 0.78 0.02 0.14 0.02 and





164.1 169.3 5.2 0.20 0.19 1.23 0.08 0.14 0.01 and





177 193.3 16.3 0.54 0.13 1.79 0.17 0.29 0.09 including





177 182 5 0.65 0.11 1.73 0.13 0.42 0.08 and





187 191.5 4.5 0.87 0.17 2.92 0.25 0.45 0.10 AT25-04 170 60 392 59 60.7 1.7 0.50 0.01 1.81 0.14 0.38 0.52 and





105.3 117 11.7 0.08 0.08 0.73 0.04 0.06 0.01 including





112.9 114.4 1.5 0.49 0.06 0.78 0.01 0.09 0.00 and





173 183 10 0.08 0.20 1.39 0.10 0.16 0.03 including





175 178 3 0.23 0.23 0.75 0.12 0.14 0.07 and





204 207 3 0.29 0.06 2.01 0.03 0.15 0.00 1) AT25-02 intercepts are estimated as true width, true width of AT25-01 and AT25-03 intercepts are estimated to be 60% of reported width, true width of AT25-04 is estimated to be 70% of reported width. 2) WO3 and MoS2 % values are calculated from ppm analyses based on stoichiometry factors of 1.2611 and 1.668, silver is reported in troy ounces per ton. 3) Composites are generated using a 0.1% WO3 cut off grade or 0.5oz/t Ag grade and may include internal waste below cut off grade.







Figure 1: Plan map of the D-level, showing completed and planned drillholes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Phase 1 Drill Program

Drilling operations are ongoing from the second D Level drill station and excavation of the drift to the third drill station is underway. Currently, seven additional holes totaling approximately 2600 feet are planned from on the D Level. Development of the first drill station on the Zero Level is complete and a second drill rig is currently being set up. Drilling on the Zero Level will include up to 20 holes totaling approximately 10,000 feet from three locations.

About the IMA Mine

The IMA Mine is a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central Idaho. Between 1945 and 1957, the property produced approximately 199,449 MTUs of WO3 and was subsequently explored for molybdenum and tungsten by various operators between 1960-2010. American Tungsten Corp is currently conducting an exploration drill program and assessing potential for re-start of underground tungsten mining operations at the IMA Mine.

Sampling Methodology

Drillholes were completed using a Hagby 1000 drill rig with NQ sized rods. Drill core was transferred to American Tungsten geologists under chain of custody and stored in a secure facility. Drill core was logged for lithology, alteration, mineralization, and structure prior to sampling. Sample number tags were affixed to core boxes and core marked for sawing. Core was sawn in half, with one half submitted for analysis and the remaining half retained for reference. Samples were collected at approximate 5 foot intervals in wall rock and shorter intervals within vein mineralization, with sample lengths adjusted to geological boundaries where appropriate. Samples were submitted for assay to ALS Global in Twin Falls, Idaho.

QA/QC and Sample Analysis

American Tungsten Corp's Quality Assurance and Quality Control QA/QC program applies industry standard best practices to ensure data quality and integrity for the IMA Mine project, including maintaining chain of custody, secure sample transport and storage, adherence to data collection protocols and inclusion of certified reference, blank and duplicate quality assurance samples in laboratory submissions.

Samples were submitted to ALS Global laboratory in Twin Falls, Idaho, for preparation. Samples were crushed to 70% passing 2 mm screen, rotary splitting 250g and pulverized to 85% passing a 75 μm screen. Samples were analyzed by ALS Minerals in the Vancouver, BC, Canada. Samples were analyzed by four acid digest with ICP-MS finish. Samples exceeding 200 ppm W were analyzed by XRF with lithium borate fusion preparation. Samples exceeding 50ppm Ag were analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101"). Austin Zinsser, P.G., SME-RM, Vice President, Exploration for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About American Tungsten Corp.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the IMA Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's IMA Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated results of future drilling, recommencement of mining or production, pending analyses, future work plans and all the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Statements concerning historical mineral resources, production, and exploration results on the property have been obtained through both public and private sources, and are believed to be substantially factual and relevant in that they demonstrate the tenor of exploration targets on the property. Historical resource estimates pre-date the implementation of NI 43-101 and do not use categories stipulated by CIM. Prior operators assigned confidence categories which differ from those stipulated by CIM, as they may not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimates should not be relied upon until they have been verified. Neither American Tungsten Corp., or its Qualified Person, has done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or to verify historical information regarding past production, sampling or drilling. American Tungsten Corp. is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Exploration Targets discussed are conceptual in nature; it is uncertain whether a mineral resource will be delineated based on potential exploration.







