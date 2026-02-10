American Tungsten Reports Initial Drilling Results From IMA Tungsten Project, Significant Tungsten-Silver Intercepts In All Drillholes
|Hole ID
|Azimuth
|Dip
| Hole
Length (ft)
|From (ft)
|To (ft)
|Length
|WO 3 %
|MoS 2 %
|Ag oz/t
|Cu %
|Pb %
|Zn %
|AT25-01
|280
|40
|373
|89.8
|107.7
|17.9
|0.39
|0.03
|1.75
|0.04
|0.14
|0.01
|including
|
|
|
|89.8
|95
|5.2
|0.48
|0.05
|4.08
|0.13
|0.31
|0.03
|including
|
|
|
|101.5
|105
|3.5
|0.41
|0.02
|1.37
|0.00
|0.06
|0.00
|including
|
|
|
|101.5
|107.7
|6.2
|0.52
|0.02
|1.41
|0.01
|0.09
|0.00
|and
|
|
|
|236
|267
|31
|0.48
|0.09
|1.84
|0.16
|0.21
|0.09
|including
|
|
|
|243
|254.5
|11.5
|0.53
|0.07
|2.59
|0.18
|0.32
|0.13
|including
|
|
|
|263.5
|267
|3.5
|1.12
|0.04
|1.16
|0.13
|0.07
|0.04
|and
|
|
|
|298.5
|301
|2.5
|0.72
|0.01
|0.77
|0.04
|0.11
|0.01
|AT25-02
|225
|45
|309
|93
|104.1
|11.1
|1.08
|0.05
|2.05
|0.07
|0.18
|0.03
|including
|
|
|
|98
|104.1
|6.1
|1.26
|0.08
|1.65
|0.03
|0.18
|0.02
|and
|
|
|
|174
|186.9
|12.9
|0.26
|0.10
|1.10
|0.01
|0.16
|0.01
|including
|
|
|
|181.2
|186.9
|5.7
|0.35
|0.14
|1.27
|0.02
|0.15
|0.01
|AT25-03
|180
|35
|429.5
|77
|82
|5
|0.34
|0.00
|0.09
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|and
|
|
|
|135
|147.6
|12.6
|0.28
|0.08
|1.97
|0.03
|0.15
|0.01
|including
|
|
|
|142
|147.6
|5.6
|0.35
|0.11
|0.78
|0.02
|0.14
|0.02
|and
|
|
|
|164.1
|169.3
|5.2
|0.20
|0.19
|1.23
|0.08
|0.14
|0.01
|and
|
|
|
|177
|193.3
|16.3
|0.54
|0.13
|1.79
|0.17
|0.29
|0.09
|including
|
|
|
|177
|182
|5
|0.65
|0.11
|1.73
|0.13
|0.42
|0.08
|and
|
|
|
|187
|191.5
|4.5
|0.87
|0.17
|2.92
|0.25
|0.45
|0.10
|AT25-04
|170
|60
|392
|59
|60.7
|1.7
|0.50
|0.01
|1.81
|0.14
|0.38
|0.52
|and
|
|
|
|105.3
|117
|11.7
|0.08
|0.08
|0.73
|0.04
|0.06
|0.01
|including
|
|
|
|112.9
|114.4
|1.5
|0.49
|0.06
|0.78
|0.01
|0.09
|0.00
|and
|
|
|
|173
|183
|10
|0.08
|0.20
|1.39
|0.10
|0.16
|0.03
|including
|
|
|
|175
|178
|3
|0.23
|0.23
|0.75
|0.12
|0.14
|0.07
|and
|
|
|
|204
|207
|3
|0.29
|0.06
|2.01
|0.03
|0.15
|0.00
|1)
|AT25-02 intercepts are estimated as true width, true width of AT25-01 and AT25-03 intercepts are estimated to be 60% of reported width, true width of AT25-04 is estimated to be 70% of reported width.
|2)
|WO3 and MoS2 % values are calculated from ppm analyses based on stoichiometry factors of 1.2611 and 1.668, silver is reported in troy ounces per ton.
|3)
|Composites are generated using a 0.1% WO3 cut off grade or 0.5oz/t Ag grade and may include internal waste below cut off grade.
Figure 1: Plan map of the D-level, showing completed and planned drillholes.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Phase 1 Drill Program
Drilling operations are ongoing from the second D Level drill station and excavation of the drift to the third drill station is underway. Currently, seven additional holes totaling approximately 2600 feet are planned from on the D Level. Development of the first drill station on the Zero Level is complete and a second drill rig is currently being set up. Drilling on the Zero Level will include up to 20 holes totaling approximately 10,000 feet from three locations.
About the IMA Mine
The IMA Mine is a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central Idaho. Between 1945 and 1957, the property produced approximately 199,449 MTUs of WO3 and was subsequently explored for molybdenum and tungsten by various operators between 1960-2010. American Tungsten Corp is currently conducting an exploration drill program and assessing potential for re-start of underground tungsten mining operations at the IMA Mine.
Sampling Methodology
Drillholes were completed using a Hagby 1000 drill rig with NQ sized rods. Drill core was transferred to American Tungsten geologists under chain of custody and stored in a secure facility. Drill core was logged for lithology, alteration, mineralization, and structure prior to sampling. Sample number tags were affixed to core boxes and core marked for sawing. Core was sawn in half, with one half submitted for analysis and the remaining half retained for reference. Samples were collected at approximate 5 foot intervals in wall rock and shorter intervals within vein mineralization, with sample lengths adjusted to geological boundaries where appropriate. Samples were submitted for assay to ALS Global in Twin Falls, Idaho.
QA/QC and Sample Analysis
American Tungsten Corp's Quality Assurance and Quality Control QA/QC program applies industry standard best practices to ensure data quality and integrity for the IMA Mine project, including maintaining chain of custody, secure sample transport and storage, adherence to data collection protocols and inclusion of certified reference, blank and duplicate quality assurance samples in laboratory submissions.
Samples were submitted to ALS Global laboratory in Twin Falls, Idaho, for preparation. Samples were crushed to 70% passing 2 mm screen, rotary splitting 250g and pulverized to 85% passing a 75 μm screen. Samples were analyzed by ALS Minerals in the Vancouver, BC, Canada. Samples were analyzed by four acid digest with ICP-MS finish. Samples exceeding 200 ppm W were analyzed by XRF with lithium borate fusion preparation. Samples exceeding 50ppm Ag were analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish.
Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101"). Austin Zinsser, P.G., SME-RM, Vice President, Exploration for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.
About American Tungsten Corp.
American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the IMA Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's IMA Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.
For further updates, visit or investor relations, Joanna Longo at ....
Social media links:
LinkedIn: #160;
X:
Facebook: #160;
Instagram: #160;
YouTube: @americantungstencorp
For further information, please contact:
Ali Haji
Chief Executive Officer
Email: ...
Phone: +1 647 871 4571
CSE: TUNG
OTCQB: TUNGF
FSE: RK90
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated results of future drilling, recommencement of mining or production, pending analyses, future work plans and all the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Statements concerning historical mineral resources, production, and exploration results on the property have been obtained through both public and private sources, and are believed to be substantially factual and relevant in that they demonstrate the tenor of exploration targets on the property. Historical resource estimates pre-date the implementation of NI 43-101 and do not use categories stipulated by CIM. Prior operators assigned confidence categories which differ from those stipulated by CIM, as they may not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimates should not be relied upon until they have been verified. Neither American Tungsten Corp., or its Qualified Person, has done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or to verify historical information regarding past production, sampling or drilling. American Tungsten Corp. is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Exploration Targets discussed are conceptual in nature; it is uncertain whether a mineral resource will be delineated based on potential exploration.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: American Tungsten Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment