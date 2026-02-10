403
Iran Says Netanyahu U.S. Trip Aims to Derail Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Tehran issued sharp warnings Tuesday as Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Washington, claiming the Israeli leader's visit aims to sabotage fragile nuclear negotiations between Iran and Washington.
The Israeli prime minister's departure for talks with Donald Trump sparked immediate backlash from Tehran, which views the meeting as a deliberate effort to derail diplomatic progress. Netanyahu seeks to pressure the U.S. president into adopting an aggressive stance on Iran's missile arsenal during ongoing negotiations.
The Washington visit marks Netanyahu's seventh face-to-face encounter with Trump since the president resumed office, including a Jerusalem meeting in October 2025 following Trump's Gaza ceasefire announcement.
Speaking to reporters before boarding his flight, Netanyahu outlined his agenda: "On this trip, we will discuss a range of issues: Gaza, the region, but of course first and foremost the negotiations with Iran."
The prime minister emphasized he would present Israel's position on "the principles of the negotiations, the important principles," describing them as "important not only for Israel, but for anyone in the world who wants peace and security in the Middle East."
Recent statements from Netanyahu's office confirm Israel will push for expanded negotiations encompassing Iran's missile capabilities and regional operations—not solely nuclear concerns.
Tehran fired back swiftly. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the visit during his weekly briefing Tuesday, accusing Israel of being the primary destabilizing force across the region.
Baghaei charged that Israel transformed Iran's "peaceful" nuclear program into a "fabricated crisis," asserting that Israel opposes any diplomatic pathway toward regional stability.
The spokesman challenged Washington's autonomy, urging U.S. officials to resist external interference in American foreign policy decisions. Baghaei questioned whether the United States would operate independently from "destructive" external pressures and lobbying efforts.
Iran demonstrated commitment to productive dialogue, Baghaei maintained, emphasizing Tehran's urgency to eliminate "illegal" sanctions. Referencing last Friday's brief diplomatic exchange between Iranian and American delegations, he noted: "There is an understanding to continue the diplomatic process, which is important."
In a parallel development, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, arrived in Oman Tuesday, a news agency confirmed.
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said received the senior Iranian official, according to an official Omani Royal Court statement. Their discussions centered on Iranian-U.S. negotiation developments and pathways toward achieving equitable agreement terms.
The Omani statement underscored dialogue's critical role in peaceful dispute resolution, enhanced mutual comprehension, and broader regional and international stability.
Last Friday's Muscat talks unfolded against a backdrop of escalating Tehran-Washington tensions, driven by increased U.S. military deployments throughout West Asia.
Trump characterized the discussions as "very good" and anticipated additional rounds of negotiations. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Araghchi offered measured optimism, stating: "In general, I can say that it was a good start. However, the continuation of the process depends on the two sides' consultations in their capitals and their decisions about how to continue it."
