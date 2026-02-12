Saudi Skier Secures Second Olympic Qualification

Fayik Abdi, Saudi Arabia's pioneering alpine ski racer and Brand Ambassador of Sahm Capital, has officially qualified to represent the Kingdom at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, marking his second consecutive appearance on the Olympic stage following his historic participation at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Fayik was among the first Saudi and GCC athletes to ever compete at the Winter Olympics, opening a new chapter for Saudi representation in global winter sports.

His return to the Games in 2026 stands as a testament not only to personal excellence, but to the Kingdom's growing presence across diverse and non-traditional sporting disciplines. At the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Fayik is scheduled to compete in the giant slalom on 14 February 2026 and the slalom on 16 February 2026, racing against the world's leading alpine skiers in two of the sport's most technically demanding events.

A Journey of Discipline and Consistency

Reflecting on his Olympic journey, Fayik described this moment not as an endpoint, but as part of a longer process. "Right now, it feels more like a checkpoint than a finish line," he said. "I'm proud to be here again, but I'm also calm about it. It's less about proving something, and more about trusting the work I've already done."

Competing at the highest level of alpine skiing requires years of discipline and consistency -- a reality Fayik knows well. "People see one great run," he noted, "but they don't see the work it takes to show up every day, even when motivation isn't there and progress feels invisible. That consistency is often harder than the competition itself."

Symbol of National Ambition

For Saudi audiences, Fayik's qualification carries a deeper national meaning. His continued presence at the Winter Olympics symbolizes resilience, long-term commitment, and the belief that Saudi athletes can compete -- and endure -- on any global stage. "Slow progress doesn't mean no progress," Fayik shared. "Quitting would mean wasting all the work already done. Staying with the process is what matters most."

As Saudi Arabia continues to expand its global sporting footprint, Fayik Abdi's journey reflects a broader national ambition -- one driven by preparation, discipline, and the confidence to break new ground while carrying the Kingdom's flag with pride.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Milan-Cortina, Italy, bringing together the world's elite winter athletes in one of the most prestigious sporting events globally.

