Titan Mining Delivers Record Zinc Production In 2025 And Provides Guidance For 2026

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation ( NYSE-A:TII, TSX:TI ), ("Titan" or the"Company") an existing zinc concentrate producer in upstate New York and an emerging natural flake graphite producer (a key component of the broader rare earths and critical minerals ecosystem), is pleased to provide production results for the year ended December 31, 2025, and production, cost and capital expenditure guidance for 2026. The Company achieved record production in 2025 and met full year production guidance at its wholly owned Empire State Mines ("ESM"). Highlights:

Delivered record zinc production of 64.2 million payable pounds in 2025, up 8% from 2024

Achieved full-year production guidance, with Q4 output of 18.7 million pounds, up 28% sequentially

2026 production guidance of 62–66 million payable pounds, reflecting a mine plan focused on development, access to higher-quality ore and long-term value optimization

First production of graphite concentrate from the Kilbourne facility has commenced with ongoing optimization and qualification runs Germanium identified in zinc process streams is being analyzed for optimal recovery techniques, with ongoing exploration of partnership options with technology partners

“2025 was a strong operational year for Titan, marked by record zinc production and disciplined execution against our mine plan. Our 2026 plan reflects a deliberate focus on development and access to high quality ore bodies to support value optimization. With the advancement of the N2D zone and start of graphite production at Kilbourne, Titan enters 2026 well positioned to create long term sustainable value,” said Rita Adiani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan Mining.

TABLE 1 Operating Highlights 2025 FY Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Payable zinc produced mlbs 64.26 18.74 14.64 15.51 15.37 Payable zinc sold mlbs 64.20 18.78 13.81 16.04 15.57

Note: The sum of the quarters in the table above may not equal the full-year amounts disclosed elsewhere due to rounding.

2025 cost results will be disclosed in conjunction with the Company's annual financial results, expected to be released in March.

Operations Review

Mining in Q4 2025 focused on the Lower Mahler, New Fold, and Mud Pond Apron zones. Extraction of high-grade pillars in Lower Mahler and a high-grade stope in New Fold supported improved mill feed grades in the second half of the year, contributing to the achievement of full-year production guidance of over 64 million payable pounds of zinc.

Mining in the N2D zone was temporarily suspended in July 2025 as part of planned sequencing, allowing the operation to prioritize higher-grade areas. Reactivation of N2D is planned in 2026 and will provide additional operational flexibility.

New mobile equipment strengthened underground development and production capacity, driving stronger performance in Q4. The 2026 capital plan includes further equipment additions to enhance development and operational reliability.

Graphite Update

In 2025, Titan advanced its Kilbourne natural flake graphite project at Empire State Mines. The Company commenced commissioning of the graphite demonstration facility in the fourth quarter and produced its first concentrate in January 2026.

The facility represents the first U.S. natural flake graphite processing plant in over 70 years and serves as a platform for customer qualification, product testing, and offtake discussions. Current operating capacity is approximately 1,200 tonnes per year, with potential to ramp up to 2,500 tonnes per year of design capacity on a two-shift basis. The plant enables metallurgical optimization and technical de-risking at operating scale, supporting customer product validation. This capability is a key step toward rebuilding a secure, domestic critical minerals supply chain.

Guidance for 2026

Production guidance for 2026 is estimated to be between 73 - 78 million zinc recoverable pounds or 62 - 66 million zinc payable pounds. C1 Cash Cost for 2026 is estimated between $0.93 and $1.01 per payable pound, and AISC for 2026 is estimated between $1.07 and $1.17 per payable pound.

TABLE 2 Production and Cost Guidance for 2026 (Zinc)

Recoverable Production Zinc 73 - 78 million lbs Payable Production Zinc 62 – 66 million lbs C1 Cash Cost/payable lb(1) $0.93 - $1.01 per lb AISC/payable lb(1) $1.07 - $1.17 per lb Sustaining Capital $8.5-$8.9 million Exploration Capital $3.5 -$3.9 million



(1) C1 Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost (“AISC”) are non-GAAP measures. Accordingly, these financial measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. These financial measures have been calculated on a basis consistent with historical periods. Information explaining these non-GAAP measures is set out in the Company's most recent MD&A under the section titled,“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” which disclosure is incorporated by reference herein. The Company's most recent MD&A can be found on SEDAR+ at

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release related to the Company's zinc operations has been reviewed and approved by Donald R. Taylor, MSc., PG, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Taylor is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has more than 25 years of mineral exploration and mining experience. He is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (Registered Member #4029597).

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release related to the Company's germanium and graphite development has been reviewed and approved by Oliver Peters, MSc., P.Eng., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Peters is independent of the Company.

Refer to the Company's technical report titled“Empire State Mines 2025 NI 43-101 Technical Report, Gouverneur, New York, USA” for additional information.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is also a natural flake graphite producer and the USA's first end-to-end producer of natural flake graphite in 70 years. Titan's goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at

