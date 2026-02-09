Chennai Corporation Launches Drive To Rebuild Ageing Footpaths, Works Underway In Six Zones

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched a major citywide programme to reconstruct ageing and damaged footpaths, aiming to improve pedestrian safety, accessibility and overall streetscape quality.

Under the Rs 200-crore footpath revamp initiative, the civic body has sanctioned works worth Rs 70.37 crore in the first phase to rebuild pavements across multiple neighbourhoods. The project is being implemented by the GCC's Special Projects Department through nine infrastructure packages.

The first phase covers Zones 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 13, spanning residential areas, interior roads and key commercial corridors across north, central and south Chennai. Major localities identified for the upgrade include Anna Nagar and MMDA Colony in the west, the Besant Nagar-Indira Nagar belt in the south, and stretches around Kathipara and Sastri Nagar.

Officials said the stretches were prioritised based on inputs from zonal offices and detailed field inspections that assessed the condition of existing pavements.

Unlike earlier patchwork repairs, the current initiative focuses on complete reconstruction to ensure durability and uniformity. The works involve dismantling damaged footpaths, laying new base layers and constructing fresh concrete walkways. Kerbs and edge restraints will also be installed to improve structural stability and prevent encroachments.

The project will also incorporate pedestrian-friendly streetscape elements, including bollards to enhance safety and protect walkers from vehicular intrusion.

According to officials, the revamped footpaths are expected to provide safer and more comfortable walking conditions, particularly for senior citizens, children and persons with disabilities. The works are scheduled to be completed within six months from the date each site is handed over.

A senior GCC official said similar works would be taken up in other parts of the city in phases.“The stretches have been identified based on zonal inputs and field inspections, and additional areas will be covered progressively,” the official said.

With a growing focus on walkability and sustainable urban mobility, the revamped footpaths are expected to encourage residents to walk more for short trips while enhancing Chennai's urban landscape and civic infrastructure.