Karnataka Suicide Tragedy: What Led To Mother And Daughter's Deaths In Mandya Village

A woman and her 19-year-old daughter Priyanka died by suicide in Dalavai Kodihalli village of Mandya, Karnataka. Police say they were allegedly under stress due to repeated threats from a married neighbour who was pressuring Priyanka to marry him.

In a deeply upsetting incident, a mother and her teenage daughter died by suicide in Dalavai Kodihalli village in the Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, Karnataka. The victims have been identified as Shakuntala Devi and her 19-year-old daughter, Priyanka. The deaths have shocked the local community, especially because the family was preparing for Priyanka's upcoming marriage, which was meant to be a happy time.

Police confirmed that the incident took place on Sunday inside their home. The sudden loss has left relatives and neighbours in grief.

According to officials and police inputs, the mother and daughter were under stress due to alleged threats and harassment from a neighbour. This created a constant atmosphere of fear in the house while wedding preparations were going on.

Police said a 35-year-old married neighbour, identified as Muthuraju, had allegedly been pressuring Priyanka to marry him. The family strongly opposed this, pointing out that he was already married and had three children. Shakuntala and her husband, Mahesh, had reportedly warned him to stay away from their daughter.

The matter is said to have become more serious when the neighbour came to know that the family was arranging Priyanka's marriage with someone else. After this, he allegedly threatened Shakuntala over the phone and warned of serious consequences if the wedding went ahead.

Officials believe that the repeated threats caused severe emotional distress. Police said the mother and daughter were worried about their safety and also feared damage to the family's honour. This mental pressure is believed to have pushed them to take the extreme step.

After the incident, Mahesh, the husband of Shakuntala, filed a complaint with the Halaguru Police. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered and an investigation has started.

Police teams visited the house, inspected the spot, and began collecting evidence. Authorities are now examining the harassment claims and the sequence of events that led to the deaths.

Local law enforcement officials have expressed concern over the impact such alleged harassment can have on families. The Mandya District Superintendent of Police said the matter is being taken seriously and that officers are working to uncover the truth.

According to officials, Shakuntala Devi, aged around 46, and her daughter Priyanka, 19, allegedly died by suicide following threats from a neighbour while the family was preparing for the daughter's marriage. The SP confirmed that police have visited the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.

The case has drawn attention to the dangers of intimidation and the emotional strain it can cause within families. Authorities say further action will depend on the findings of the probe.

(With ANI inputs)