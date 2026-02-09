National Conference On Combating Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing To Start Thursday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The national conference on combating money laundering and terrorist financing, organized by the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QACPA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Justice and the Public Prosecution, will commence next Thursday.

The conference will attract experts and specialists in combating financial crimes and terrorist financing to exchange views and experiences on the latest trends in financial crimes and discuss best practices that organizations can adopt to combat these crimes and mitigate their risks to societies.

In a statement today, QACPA explained that the conference will address a range of topics, most notably money laundering and terrorist financing crimes, their patterns, and related offenses, including their definition, elements, and impact on the stability of economic systems. The conference will also cover risk assessment using a risk-based approach in various sectors and highlight customer due diligence procedures.

The statement added that the conference will also discuss the role of effective compliance in combating financial crimes, banking principles in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and banking secrecy, international legislation and efforts in combating these crimes, the role of digital tools in monitoring and detecting financial crimes, Qatar's efforts in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, the most prominent local and international developments in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, and indicators of suspicion in various sectors and their related developments.

Chairman of QACPA, Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al-Dosari said in remarks that the conference will highlight the significant efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar in combating organized crime in general, and money laundering and terrorist financing in particular.

He added that the conference also falls within the Association's efforts to raise awareness of such crimes, based on its belief that modern criminal techniques and methods necessitate the exchange of expertise and knowledge and cooperation among relevant authorities. Combating money laundering and terrorist financing requires developing mechanisms for cooperation and partnership with relevant stakeholders at the local, regional, and international levels, in addition to expanding and diversifying information sources by working to build bridges of coordination and cooperation between the various databases available to relevant authorities, especially the regulatory, financial, and banking sectors.