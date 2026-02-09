Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Comfortable Temperatures And Light Winds Expected

Get the detailed Lucknow weather forecast for February 9. Expect hazy skies and very unhealthy air. Max temp 25°C, min 10°C. Plan your day with our complete report.

Lucknow is expected to have hazy conditions on Monday, February 9. Air quality is likely to remain very unhealthy, so it is best to limit prolonged outdoor activities, especially for sensitive groups.

Max temperature: 25°C

Min temperature: 10°C

The maximum temperature is forecast to reach around 25°C, while the minimum will drop to about 10°C. The morning will feel cool, and the afternoon will remain mildly warm but affected by haze.

The real feel temperature is expected to stay close to 25°C. Despite the moderate warmth, the haze and poor air quality may make the day feel slightly uncomfortable.

On February 9, 2026, the sun will rise at approximately 6:46 AM and set at around 5:53 PM, giving Lucknow just over eleven hours of daylight.

Winds from the west-northwest will blow at around 6 km/h. This light breeze will move the air slightly but is unlikely to improve the hazy conditions.