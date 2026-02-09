Ministry Advances Smart Solar Lighting Project For Amman Development Corridor

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra) --The Ministry of Public Works and Housing has announced that the smart lighting project for the Amman Development Corridor is approaching implementation, having reached the final stage of contract award after completing all technical and tendering requirements. The project spans 42 kilometers and carries an estimated cost of JD 1.4 million.According to the Ministry, the initiative reflects national efforts to promote sustainability and enhance traffic safety. The corridor will be fully equipped with energy-efficient LED lighting powered by solar energy, with special attention given to intersections, access points, and high-risk sections that require optimal visibility in line with approved engineering standards.The system will employ advanced smart-lighting technology, enabling automated operation, adaptive light levels based on traffic volumes and nighttime conditions, and remote monitoring of lighting units and battery performance. These features are designed to improve reliability, accelerate maintenance response, and reduce operational downtime.By operating independently from the conventional power grid, the lighting system ensures uninterrupted service while eliminating risks associated with power outages or cable vandalism. The project also incorporates sufficient energy storage to maintain consistent performance during overcast weather.Overall, the project marks a significant step in upgrading key road infrastructure and advancing environmentally friendly and digitally driven solutions within the Ministry's development plans.