Azerbaijan Strengthens Efforts To Secure Future Of Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan expands initiatives to ensure long-term competitiveness of Trans-Caspian transport corridor, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The issue has been discussed in the plenary session held within the framework of the Eurasian Week of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, attended by the Azerbaijani delegation.

The event, titled "Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Regional Economic Connections," underscored the increasing strategic significance of the Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan's pivotal role in its development.

Moreover, it was further emphasized that, beyond serving as a mere transit route, the Middle Corridor has evolved into a vital platform for regional economic integration and cooperation within the Eurasian space. The investments made by Azerbaijan in recent years, spanning railway, port, maritime, and logistics infrastructure, have significantly strengthened the corridor's position.

The Azerbaijani delegation also briefed participants on the completion of modernization efforts on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, the joint expansion of ports and fleets in the Caspian Sea, and the Zangezur corridor, which plays a crucial role in diversifying the region's connectivity.

Additionally, it was highlighted that the long-term competitiveness of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor hinges not solely on the construction of physical infrastructure, but also on the streamlining of border procedures, harmonization of regulations, acceleration of business processes, and the integration of digital technologies. Azerbaijan is actively expanding its initiatives in these areas to ensure sustainable growth.

The legislation has been amended, the relevant legal framework has been formed, and a "Single Window" information system is being created by the decree of the head of state, which will significantly increase the efficiency of operations and the quality of forecasting.

The Digital Logistics Platform, which is being developed, will connect transport, customs, and logistics participants in a single electronic system and ensure real-time information exchange. As a result, processes will be implemented more transparently and flexibly.

The plenary session also discussed Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the International Transport Forum under the OECD. It was noted that strengthening transport relations is one of the priorities of the chairmanship. Azerbaijan is interested in continuing cooperation in transforming the Middle Corridor into a sustainable, competitive, digital, and integrated regional connection line.