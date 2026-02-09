Ukrainian Border Guards Receive Modern Ambulance From Donors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reports.

"A fully equipped modern ambulance was handed over to the border guards of the Forpost Brigade by the Mercy and Health charity foundation, with the support of the Belgian non-governmental organization Be for UA," the statement said.

The vehicle had previously been used in the foundation's humanitarian missions, in particular, by mobile teams of psychologists and rehabilitation specialists who deployed directly to combat areas to provide assistance to Ukrainian service members.

Given the current needs at the front and the critical importance of rapid medical evacuation in combat conditions, a decision was made to transfer the ambulance directly to a combat unit.

From now on, the vehicle will operate on one of the hottest fronts – near Vovchansk.

"Modern medical equipment will make it possible to provide emergency care and carry out rapid evacuation of the wounded directly from the combat said, saving the lives of Ukrainian defenders every day," the State Border Guard Service emphasized.

Photo: gov