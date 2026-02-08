Trump Says Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Was 'Absolutely Terrible'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday in a social media post that the Super Bowl halftime show fronted by Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny was "absolutely terrible."

Bad Bunny - whose given name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio - headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show in Santa Clara, California, bringing Spanish language and reggaeton rhythms to the annual American football spectacle.

The 31-year-old artist, whose album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" won Album of the Year at this year's Grammys, has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump's deportation policies and openly supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

Weeks before the Super Bowl, Trump fired back at Bad Bunny, calling his selection as the Super Bowl halftime act "absolutely ridiculous."

The president on Sunday renewed his attacks on the Puerto Rican performer.

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" Trump wrote on Truth Social after the halftime show concluded. "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence."

The conservative group Turning Point USA produced an alternative halftime concert, which it called the "All-American Halftime Show", featuring Kid Rock and other artists.

Turning Point USA was founded by slain activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk.

That concert was promoted on X by Trump-aligned figures including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who reposted Turning Point USA's post about the concert with the caption: "The Hegseth family is watching."



