France To Provide Ukraine With Additional SAMP/T Radar During Repairs Defense Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin during a briefing in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

"We are working on this issue, in particular on the repair of the SAMP/T radar, and we plan to provide a replacement radar while the other one is being repaired," she said.

She added that, given the fact that the availability of SAMP/T radars depends on the manufacturer's capabilities, France is focusing on repairing the existing SAMP/T radar and, more broadly, on the systems already in use, in order to carry out all necessary maintenance and repairs.

FM Sybiha: Russian terror puts all of Europe at risk of nuclear incident

Vautrin also assured that France is in contact and cooperating with industry partners, including MBDA, the manufacturer of the SAMP/T system, regarding missiles for the air defense system.

"For example, between 2024 and 2025 the company managed to double missile production, but we believe more needs to be done, and therefore we are working in this direction," Vautrin said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the possibility of deploying new SAMP/T air defense systems on the territory of Ukraine as early as 2026.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 7 President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and the supply of Mirage and Rafale aircraft with French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin.

Photo: Pexels