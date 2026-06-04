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Director Pulls Classic Film and Issues Apology to Actress
(MENAFN) German filmmaker Wim Wenders has announced that his 1975 movie *Wrong Move* will no longer be distributed and has offered a public apology to actress Nastassja Kinski over a scene filmed when she was 13 years old.
The film, a road drama and Kinski’s screen debut, featured the young actress alongside Rudiger Vogler, who portrayed a writer traveling across Germany. Kinski appeared in the movie as a teenage acrobat.
On Wednesday, Wenders released a statement acknowledging concerns surrounding the film and said that the non-profit foundation managing his work would remove the production from circulation. He also requested that broadcasters, streaming services, and distributors stop making the film available to the public.
“As the only person responsible at the time for ‘Wrong Move’ who is still here, I recognize that Nastassja Kinski should have been better protected back then,” said Wenders.
The director, now 80, is widely regarded as one of Germany’s most prominent postwar filmmakers. He later collaborated with Kinski again in the acclaimed films *Paris, Texas* (1984) and *Faraway, So Close!* (1993).
“For that, I apologize to you, Nastassja, unreservedly, no ifs or buts,” he added.
According to the statement, the film will remain unavailable until an arrangement acceptable to all parties can be reached.
The film, a road drama and Kinski’s screen debut, featured the young actress alongside Rudiger Vogler, who portrayed a writer traveling across Germany. Kinski appeared in the movie as a teenage acrobat.
On Wednesday, Wenders released a statement acknowledging concerns surrounding the film and said that the non-profit foundation managing his work would remove the production from circulation. He also requested that broadcasters, streaming services, and distributors stop making the film available to the public.
“As the only person responsible at the time for ‘Wrong Move’ who is still here, I recognize that Nastassja Kinski should have been better protected back then,” said Wenders.
The director, now 80, is widely regarded as one of Germany’s most prominent postwar filmmakers. He later collaborated with Kinski again in the acclaimed films *Paris, Texas* (1984) and *Faraway, So Close!* (1993).
“For that, I apologize to you, Nastassja, unreservedly, no ifs or buts,” he added.
According to the statement, the film will remain unavailable until an arrangement acceptable to all parties can be reached.
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