MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Dubai- Iran's top diplomat insisted on Sunday that Tehran's strength came from its ability to“say no to the great powers,” striking a maximalist position just after negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking to diplomats at a summit in Tehran, signalled that Iran would stick to its position that it must be able to enrich uranium - a major point of contention with President Donald Trump, who bombed Iranian atomic sites in June during the 12-day Iran-Israel war.

While Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian praised the talks on Friday in Oman with the Americans as“a step forward,” Araghchi's remarks show the challenge ahead. Already, the US moved the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, ships and warplanes to the Middle East to pressure Iran into an agreement and have the firepower necessary to strike the Islamic Republic should Trump choose to do so.

“I believe the secret of the Islamic Republic of Iran's power lies in its ability to stand against bullying, domination and pressures from others,” Araghchi said.“They fear our atomic bomb, while we are not pursuing an atomic bomb. Our atomic bomb is the power to say no to the great powers. The secret of the Islamic Republic's power is in the power to say no to the powers.”

The 'atomic bomb' as a rhetorical device

Araghchi's choice to explicitly use an“atomic bomb” as a rhetorical device likely wasn't accidental. While Iran has long maintained its nuclear program is peaceful, the West says Tehran had an organized military program to seek the bomb up until 2003.

Iran had been enriching uranium to 60% purity, a short technical step from the 90% level considered weapons-grade, making it the only non-nuclear-weapons state to reach such enrichment. In recent years, Iranian officials have increasingly suggested the Islamic Republic could build a bomb if it chose to, while simultaneously pointing to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's fatwa declaring weapons of mass destruction forbidden under Islam.

Pezeshkian, who ordered Araghchi to pursue talks with the Americans after likely getting leaders's blessing, also wrote on X on Sunday about the talks.