Salwa Al-Sabah Club Wins Three Medals At Arab Women's Clubs Games In Sharjah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SHARJAH, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Salwa Al-Sabah Sports Club achieved a notable sporting accomplishment by winning three medals at the 8th Arab Women's Clubs Games, currently underway in the Emirate of Sharjah.
Athlete Aisha Al-Khudhair captured the gold medal in the women's triple jump event, while teammate Fajer Mandani secured the silver medal in the hammer throw. Another Kuwaiti athlete, Dalal Al-Azmi, added to the medal tally by winning bronze in the same hammer throw competition.
The achievement comes as part of Salwa Al-Sabah Club's participation in the athletics competitions of the tournament, reflecting the steady development of Kuwaiti women athletes and their ability to deliver commendable performances at regional sporting events.
The 8th Arab Women's Clubs Games continue in Sharjah until February 12, featuring broad participation from clubs across the Arab world in several sporting disciplines. (end)
