Things To Do On Qatar National Sports Day (February 10, 2026)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Observed annually, National Sports Day has grown into a nationwide celebration of physical activity, wellness, and community spirit. Across fields, arenas, and stadiums, movement is expected to take the centre stage as people of all ages are encouraged to promote healthier lifestyles and social connection.

Its not just about medals, National Sports Day serves as a powerful reminder to engage in activities that are good for the body. Here are some venues for this year's Sports day celebration.

Qatar Sports For All Federation (QSFA) and other entities have unveiled a list of community sports events happening at large stadiums and other sports facilities in the country.

Some of the major ones are listed below:

3-2-1 Olympic & Sports Festival



Until February 12

All days: 4pm-8pm, February 10: 8am-1pm

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum Outdoor Front Space

The five-day festival at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) is expected to feature Olympic sports demonstrations, fitness challenges, museum exhibitions and family activities.

No registration required. For more information, click here

Pearl and Gewan activations



February 10

8am-8pm

Across different locations

The Pearl and Gewan Islands

The 2026 National Sports Day will reinforce the values of health and activity with a walkathon organized by Porto Arabia (La Croisette 1–10), along with a variety of sports activities. More details, visit.

MOVE at Old Doha Port



February 5-10, 2026

7am-1:30pm

Mina Park, Old Doha Port

Celebrating Old Doha Port's first-of-its kind sports festival, organized in collaboration with NO LIMITS, the festival features panel discussions by athletes, fitness coaches and fitness enthusiasts.

The public can explore seven immersive zones featuring sportswear, sporting accessories and equipment, as well as bicycles and marine sports, alongside a diverse programme of sporting activities at the Mina Park. No age limit.

For registration and more information, event page

Aspire Park activities



February 10

7am-2pm

Pitch no. 10 & 11

Aspire Zone

Join in the fun and excitement on Sports Day at Aspire 2026 featuring a variety of sports and fitness activities, including group exercises, walking, and family friendly games.

All age groups and genders are expected to participate in different sporting activities such as football, volleyball, chess, golf, basketball among other games to help them adopt an active and healthy lifestlye. More details vist, event details

Ministry of Interior Sports Day activities



February 10

5:30am-6pm

974 stadium

Over 50 sports activities have been arranged by the Ministry of Interior at the Stadium 974 on the National Sport, aimed at encouraging teamwork and physical activity. There are four main categories which includes the Tactical and Military Competition, the tests physical fitness and coordination through structured challenges, and the 4K and 1K Run, aimed at individuals, families, and children within a supervised setting.

To register and participate, log on to event website

QOC Half Marathon 2026



February 10

Starting from 6am

Lusail Boulevard

In a celebration of health, fitness, and community engagement commemorating the 2026 National Sports Day, the QOC Half Marathon & Sports Village will play host to professional athletes, amateur runners, families, and sports enthusiasts.

The race categories in the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Half Marathon include a 1km event for children aged 6-14, a 5km race for boys and girls aged 15-17 and open men's and women's categories (19-39) across 5km, 10km, and 21km distances.

The 21km Half Marathon and the 10km race, which extends to the Qetaifan Islands Corniche and finishes at Lusail Boulevard.

There are exhibitor booths, where visitors can explore and participate in recreational sports under a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere throughout the event.

For registration, click here

Family-friendly activities at Education City



February 10

Education City

The programme will include the Education City Run, ladies-only events, the Women's Fitness Challenge, and a range of family-friendly activities, positioning Education City as a key destination for National Sport Day.

Women and Girls Football Initiative Season 5

9am-11:45am

Take a moment to celebrate the achievements of the teams as the final games of the Grassroots Category (ages 12–14) and Amateur Category (ages 14 and above) takes place on National Sport Day at the Education City Stadium.

The games are followed by the Award Ceremony to honor the winners in an exciting conclusion to the season.

Basketball: Mother and Daughter Games



2:10pm-3pm

This free activity offers mothers and daughters the opportunity to play together as a team through a series of fun and engaging basketball challenges. Participants will practice shooting, dribbling and passing while building teamwork, communication and confidence. Dress code is any sports-appropriate clothing that covers shoulders and knee.

More information, click here

Education City Run: Color Edition



From an 800m Mini Kids Dash race to a 10k challenge for adult, the Education City Run: Color Edition is designed for everyone as the event combines fitness with fun. Go at your own pace as participants can run, jog or walk while enjoying the festive experience.

The vibrant celebration of sport, movement, and community for all ages, featuring colorful powder bursts, uplifting music, and an energetic atmosphere throughout the course.

Awards will be presented to the Top 3 Male & Female finishers across multiple age categories.

Register

Msheireb Sports Day activities

February 10

8am-8pm

Msheireb Downtown Doha

A day that brings together sport, movement, and activities for everyone. More details, visit

Katara Sports Day activities

February 10

6.30am-3pm

Al Hikma Courtyard, South Hills, Beaches: 3 (Gate 8) – 4 – 5 – 6

Fun experiences and unique activities for all ages. More details, click