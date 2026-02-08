Things To Do On Qatar National Sports Day (February 10, 2026)
Doha, Qatar: Observed annually, National Sports Day has grown into a nationwide celebration of physical activity, wellness, and community spirit. Across fields, arenas, and stadiums, movement is expected to take the centre stage as people of all ages are encouraged to promote healthier lifestyles and social connection.
Its not just about medals, National Sports Day serves as a powerful reminder to engage in activities that are good for the body. Here are some venues for this year's Sports day celebration.
Qatar Sports For All Federation (QSFA) and other entities have unveiled a list of community sports events happening at large stadiums and other sports facilities in the country.
Some of the major ones are listed below:
3-2-1 Olympic & Sports Festival
Until February 12
All days: 4pm-8pm, February 10: 8am-1pm
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum Outdoor Front Space
The five-day festival at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) is expected to feature Olympic sports demonstrations, fitness challenges, museum exhibitions and family activities.
No registration required. For more information, click here
Pearl and Gewan activations
February 10
8am-8pm
Across different locations
The Pearl and Gewan Islands
The 2026 National Sports Day will reinforce the values of health and activity with a walkathon organized by Porto Arabia (La Croisette 1–10), along with a variety of sports activities. More details, visit.
MOVE at Old Doha Port
February 5-10, 2026
7am-1:30pm
Mina Park, Old Doha Port
Celebrating Old Doha Port's first-of-its kind sports festival, organized in collaboration with NO LIMITS, the festival features panel discussions by athletes, fitness coaches and fitness enthusiasts.
The public can explore seven immersive zones featuring sportswear, sporting accessories and equipment, as well as bicycles and marine sports, alongside a diverse programme of sporting activities at the Mina Park. No age limit.
For registration and more information, event page
Aspire Park activities
February 10
7am-2pm
Pitch no. 10 & 11
Aspire Zone
Join in the fun and excitement on Sports Day at Aspire 2026 featuring a variety of sports and fitness activities, including group exercises, walking, and family friendly games.
All age groups and genders are expected to participate in different sporting activities such as football, volleyball, chess, golf, basketball among other games to help them adopt an active and healthy lifestlye. More details vist, event details
Ministry of Interior Sports Day activities
February 10
5:30am-6pm
974 stadium
Over 50 sports activities have been arranged by the Ministry of Interior at the Stadium 974 on the National Sport, aimed at encouraging teamwork and physical activity. There are four main categories which includes the Tactical and Military Competition, the tests physical fitness and coordination through structured challenges, and the 4K and 1K Run, aimed at individuals, families, and children within a supervised setting.
To register and participate, log on to event website
QOC Half Marathon 2026
February 10
Starting from 6am
Lusail Boulevard
In a celebration of health, fitness, and community engagement commemorating the 2026 National Sports Day, the QOC Half Marathon & Sports Village will play host to professional athletes, amateur runners, families, and sports enthusiasts.
The race categories in the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Half Marathon include a 1km event for children aged 6-14, a 5km race for boys and girls aged 15-17 and open men's and women's categories (19-39) across 5km, 10km, and 21km distances.
The 21km Half Marathon and the 10km race, which extends to the Qetaifan Islands Corniche and finishes at Lusail Boulevard.
There are exhibitor booths, where visitors can explore and participate in recreational sports under a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere throughout the event.
For registration, click here
Family-friendly activities at Education City
February 10
Education City
The programme will include the Education City Run, ladies-only events, the Women's Fitness Challenge, and a range of family-friendly activities, positioning Education City as a key destination for National Sport Day.
Women and Girls Football Initiative Season 5
9am-11:45am
Take a moment to celebrate the achievements of the teams as the final games of the Grassroots Category (ages 12–14) and Amateur Category (ages 14 and above) takes place on National Sport Day at the Education City Stadium.
The games are followed by the Award Ceremony to honor the winners in an exciting conclusion to the season.
Basketball: Mother and Daughter Games
2:10pm-3pm
This free activity offers mothers and daughters the opportunity to play together as a team through a series of fun and engaging basketball challenges. Participants will practice shooting, dribbling and passing while building teamwork, communication and confidence. Dress code is any sports-appropriate clothing that covers shoulders and knee.
More information, click here
Education City Run: Color Edition
From an 800m Mini Kids Dash race to a 10k challenge for adult, the Education City Run: Color Edition is designed for everyone as the event combines fitness with fun. Go at your own pace as participants can run, jog or walk while enjoying the festive experience.
The vibrant celebration of sport, movement, and community for all ages, featuring colorful powder bursts, uplifting music, and an energetic atmosphere throughout the course.
Awards will be presented to the Top 3 Male & Female finishers across multiple age categories.
Register
Msheireb Sports Day activities
February 10
8am-8pm
Msheireb Downtown Doha
A day that brings together sport, movement, and activities for everyone. More details, visit
Katara Sports Day activities
February 10
6.30am-3pm
Al Hikma Courtyard, South Hills, Beaches: 3 (Gate 8) – 4 – 5 – 6
Fun experiences and unique activities for all ages. More details, click
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment