403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Weekly Forex Forecast - 08Th To 13Th February 2026 (Charts)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Fundamental Analysis & Market SentimentI wrote on the 1st February that the best trades for the week would be: Long of the EUR/USD currency pair following a daily close above $1.2039. This did not set up.A summary of last week's most important data in the market: Preliminary UoM Inflation Expectations – fell from 4.0% to 3.5%. European Central Bank Main Refinancing Rate & Monetary Policy Statement – rates left on hold as expected. Bank of England Official Bank Rate, Votes, Monetary Policy Summary & Report - rates left on hold as expected, but there were a couple more abstentions on the vote than were expected, which was a minor dovish tilt, boosting chances of a rate cut in the near term. RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement, and Monetary Policy Statement – the RBA hiked its interest rate by 0.25% as was expected, albeit with 73% probability, so the Australian Dollar rose following this news. US JOLTS Job Openings – this was a little worse than expected, which was slightly negative news on the US economy. Preliminary UoM Consumer Sentiment – stronger than expected, which was positive news on the US economy. US ISM Services PMI – approximately as expected. US ISM Manufacturing PMI– considerably stronger than expected, which was positive news on the US economy. New Zealand Unemployment Rate – unexpectedly ticked higher to 5.4%. Canada Unemployment Rate – unexpectedly fell from 6.8% to 6.5%. US Unemployment Claims – slightly higher than expected.The only two elements here which really affected the markets last week was the continued bullish performance of the US economy, which keeps rate cut expectations low, and the RBA's rate hike which kept the Australian Dollar performing as the strongest major currency.Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money The other two relevant issues are The continuing US military build up against Iran, although the USA and Iran began talks last Friday, with President Trump publicly saying they are going well. Prediction markets currently see a US attack on Iran before July as unlikely. An election to the more powerful Lower House of the Japanese Parliament is being held today (Sunday), and opinion polls suggest the new LDP administration will probably win a landslide. This may weaken the Japanese Yen further as the administration truly requires a weaker Yen, or it could be a case of“sell the fact”, which would present a Yen rebound recovery when results start to emerge Week Ahead: 9th– 13th FebruaryThe coming week's most important data points, in order of likely importance, are: US CPI (inflation) US Average Hourly Earnings US Retail Sales US Non-Farm Employment Change Swiss CPI (inflation) UK GDP US Unemployment Rate US Unemployment ClaimsWednesday will be a public holiday in Japan Forecast February 2025Currency Price Changes and Interest RatesFor the month of February, I forecasted that the EUR/USD currency pair would rise in value.February 2026 Monthly Forecast Performance to DateWeekly Forecast 9th February 2026Last week saw one cross with excessive volatility, so I made the following weekly forecast:
- Short AUD/JPY
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment