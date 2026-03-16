195 Cases Against Senior Officials Show Extent Of Corruption In Karnataka: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, alleging that corruption has become widespread under its rule.

In a statement, Ashoka said that when the entire government, starting from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ministers and officials, is steeped in corruption, it is natural for senior officers to follow the same path.

Ashoka claimed that corruption cases registered against 195 senior-ranking officers, including IAS, IPS and Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officials, over the past three and a half years highlight the scale of alleged irregularities under the present government.

Quoting a Kannada proverb, Ashoka said that between September 2022 and February 2026, the Karnataka Lokayukta registered 195 cases against senior government officials, including IAS, IPS and Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers. Of these, 104 cases involve raids on disproportionate-asset cases, and 91 officials were allegedly caught red-handed accepting bribes.

Using another Kannada saying, he alleged that ministers and MLAs of the ruling party, who he claimed believe the Congress will be defeated in the next election in Karnataka, are indulging in plunder without hesitation. He further alleged that the bureaucracy, too, has become part of the corruption.

Ashoka said the people of Karnataka would not get relief until what he termed the“corrupt Congress government” is removed from power.

Ashoka quoted a report stating that between September 2022 and February 2026, 195 cases were registered against senior government officials with the Karnataka Lokayukta. Of these, 104 cases relate to raids over disproportionate assets, while in 91 cases, government officials were caught red-handed while accepting bribes.

The report also states that none of the officials has either been convicted or cleared of the charges so far. Investigations in 89 cases are still in the preliminary stages. An IAS officer and an IPS officer are also facing corruption charges. In addition, cases have been registered against 12 officials attached to the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS).

Turning to farmers' issues, LoP Ashoka criticised the government for failing to ensure timely payment to sugarcane growers. He said sugar factories are mandated to clear dues within 15 days of procurement, but in Belagavi district alone, around Rs 1,554 crore remains unpaid even after the 2025-26 sugar season, forcing farmers to protest once again.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, instead of securing the livelihoods of farmers in the state, if you spend your time only securing your chair, who will respond to the hardships of the farmers? Is your government alive or dead?" Ashoka questioned.

"You should immediately instruct the sugar factories to release the pending payments to sugarcane growers and come to the aid of the farmers," Ashoka appealed.

Ashoka further stated, "The Union government expanded the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in 2024, extending the scheme to cover all citizens above the age of 70. However, due to the Congress government not implementing the scheme properly in the state, senior citizens are reportedly unable to access medical treatment even though they possess the 'Ayushman Vayo Vandana' card, which assures health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh."

"Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, your incompetent Congress government, cannot introduce new schemes. At the very least, ensure that the Central government's schemes are implemented properly so that the public can benefit," he stated.