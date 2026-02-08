Sonowal Slams Gaurav Gogoi Over 'Anti-National' Acts, Demands Proof

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, stating that any individual involved in conspiratorial activities against the country deserves the highest condemnation. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Any person who engages in conspiratorial activities against the nation is always deserving of condemnation. The allegations levelled against Gaurav Gogoi today, of being involved in anti-national activities, are reprehensible. Now, Gaurav Gogoi must prove his innocence. Because the Government of India cannot forgive any force that works against the nation. That is a clear fact"

Assam CM Alleges 'Direct Link with Pakistan'

Earlier on January 28, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed details from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, which he said allegedly proves Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi's "direct link with Pakistan".Chief Minister said the SIT report pertained to a case registered against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, along with Elizabeth Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi, and alleged links to Pakistan.

"The SIT has given the proof that three persons have a direct link with Pakistan - Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, Elizabeth Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi. After seeing the presentation, our cabinet ministers were shocked," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Sarma Calls Gogoi a 'Pakistani Agent'

In January, Sarma alleged Pakistani links of Gogoi through his British wife. He reiterated the charges and claimed that the Congress leader was a "Pakistani agent", planted by "foreign power", and that he had evidence to prove it. "Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent. He is a pure Pakistani agent. If he has the courage, lodge a defamation case against me. What I have is the evidence, he is a 100 per cent Pakistani agent. He has been planted by a foreign power in our country. He is a planted person. I am saying this with facts. As a Chief Minister, I am saying that he is a pure Pakistani agent. After giving justice to Zubeen Garg, I will prove it," Sarma told reporters. (ANI)

