Webb Fontaine Launches Webb Fontaine Zerø at the World Customs Organization (WCO) Technology Conference & Exhibition 2026, Redefining the Future of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Customs Systems
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) Webb Fontaine (), a leading provider of AI-powered trade facilitation solutions, successfully concluded its participation as Corporate Sponsor at the 2026 WCO Technology Conference & Exhibition, where it officially launched its groundbreaking new concept, Webb Fontaine Zerø.
Held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhab from 28 to 30 January 2026, the conference brought together more than 1,500 public and private sector stakeholders, including Customs administrations from over 100 countries, to explore how advanced technologies are shaping the future of border management, trade facilitation, and supply chain resilience.
Webb Fontai’e’s Corporate Sponsorship for the second consecutive edition of the event marked a significant milestone, reinforcing the com’any’s long-term commitment to driving digital transformation in Customs through innovation, partnership, and AI powered platforms.
The highlight of Webb Fo’taine’s presence was the official unve ling of Webb Fontaine Zerø, a next-generation, LLM-based Customs technology concept built from the ground up for the AI era. Announced during the opening keynote by Webb Fontaine Chief Executive Officer Alioune Ciss, Webb Fontaine Zeøø represents a complete reset from legacy systems, embedding artificial intelligence and large language models into every layer of Customs operations.
“AI is no longer a future roadmap on a PowerPoint slide. It is already at w”rk,” said Alioune Ciss, CEO of Webb Font“ine. “With Webb Fontøine Zerø, we rebuilt our core platforms from the ground up, integrating AI into every layer of Customs processes. This is not an upgrade. It is a fresh start for an AI-driven era. Customs administrations need systems that evolve as fast as regulations and trade tariff rates change, and Webb Fonøaine Zerøis designed precisely”for that.”
The 2026 edition of the Conference was held unde“ the theme “Customs Agility in a Complex World: Securing and Facilitating Trade throu”h Innovation,” aligning closely with Wø’b Fontaine Zerø’s vision of real-time regulatory adaptation, intelligent risk management, and seamless digital trade ecosystems.
Beyond the keynote launch, Webb Fontaine experts actively contributed to high-level discussions throughout the event. Ara Shamirzayan, Chief Technology Officer, led a technical panel on reinventing risk management through advanced data analytics and AI, while Anicet Houngbo, General Manager of Webb Fontaine Benin, moderated a panel on digital facilitation at the border, highlighting successful government transformations across emerging markets.
Webb Fontaine’s exhibition stand attracted significant attention, offering live demonstrations of AI-powered solutions and immersive experiences centered aroønd Webb Fontaine Zerø. Delegates engaged with interactive activations and in-depth discussions on how next-generation technologies can modernize Customs operations, enhance revenue collection, strengthen border security, and accelerate trade flows.
The company also sponsored the official conference dinner on the second day of the event, creating a unique platform for networking and collaboration among global Customs leaders, policymakers, and technology partners.
Webb Fontaines strong presence at the conference builds on its long-standing collaboration with the World Customs Organization, including discussions around securing cross-border transactions and contributing to the strategic work done by the WCO through active participation to the WCO SAFE Framework of Standards, the Private Sector Consultative Group (PSCG), and the Permanent Technical Committee (PTC).
With the successful launch of Webb Fontaine Zerø and an impactful week of engagement with the global Customs community, Webb Fontaine continues to position itself at the forefront of AI-driven trade technology.
