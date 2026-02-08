403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Joramco Expands Central Asia Footprint, Partners with Air Samarkand and FLYONE Asia
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 05 February 2026 — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has entered into new maintenance partnerships with Uzbek startup airline Air Samarkand and FLYONE Asia, an Uzbekistan-based independent low-cost carrier and affiliate of the FLYONE Group.
Announced at MRO Middle East 2026, the agreements will see Joramco perform heavy maintenance checks on A320 aircraft operated by both airlines. These partnerships mark a strategic expansion of Joramco’s narrowbody maintenance footprint in Central Asia, supporting carriers in the region with reliable, high-quality MRO solutions aligned with their growth and fleet development plans.
Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at DAE Engineering, said, “Welcoming Air Samarkand and FLYONE Asia reflects our growing role in supporting emerging and fast-developing aviation markets. These partnerships demonstrate confidence in Joramco’s narrowbody capabilities and our ability to support airlines as they scale their operations.”
Announced at MRO Middle East 2026, the agreements will see Joramco perform heavy maintenance checks on A320 aircraft operated by both airlines. These partnerships mark a strategic expansion of Joramco’s narrowbody maintenance footprint in Central Asia, supporting carriers in the region with reliable, high-quality MRO solutions aligned with their growth and fleet development plans.
Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at DAE Engineering, said, “Welcoming Air Samarkand and FLYONE Asia reflects our growing role in supporting emerging and fast-developing aviation markets. These partnerships demonstrate confidence in Joramco’s narrowbody capabilities and our ability to support airlines as they scale their operations.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment