Trump Hosts Meeting with Newly Elected Honduran President at Mar-a-Lago
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump held talks on Saturday with Honduras’ newly elected president, Nasry Asfura, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
The meeting marked the first in-person encounter between the two leaders since Trump publicly supported Asfura during the 2025 Honduran presidential race, a stance that sparked criticism and allegations of outside interference in the election.
Trump openly took credit for Asfura’s victory, writing, "Once I gave him my strong Endorsement, he won his Election!" in a message shared on his Truth Social account.
He added that the two leaders "share many of the same America First Values" and described what he called "a close partnership on Security, working together to counter dangerous Cartels and Drug Traffickers, and deporting Illegal Migrants and Gang Members out of the United States."
According to Trump, their discussions also covered economic matters, including trade relations and investment opportunities between the United States and Honduras.
In the same post, Trump praised the Honduran leader’s priorities, saying, "He loves the people of Honduras, and is focused on their Health, Well-being, Education, and Economic Prosperity,"
Trump also offered personal congratulations, addressing him directly with the words, "Tito: Congratulations on your Great Victory!"
Reports note that Trump’s influence has hovered over Honduras’ new administration since the election, after he endorsed Asfura and warned that US assistance to the Central American country could be cut if the candidate failed to win.
Even before officially assuming office, Asfura strengthened his international standing by holding talks with senior US officials in Washington and later meeting Israel’s prime minister during a visit to Israel, according to accounts of his pre-inauguration diplomacy.
