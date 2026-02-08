403
Huawei Partners with Lama Jouni at Dubai Fashion Week 2026, Redefining Wearable Style Through Practicality, Comfort and Versatility
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) UAE, 6 February 2022 - Huawei successfuly completed a collaboration with the Lebanese Dubai-based fashion designer Lama Jouni at Dubai Fashion Week 2026 (AW26/27), unveiling the HUAWEI FreeClip 2 as both a functional audio device and a bold fashion accessory. Styled as earrings and integrated seamlessly into Lama Jouni’s runway looks, FreeClip 2 demonstrated how wearable technology can transcend traditional categories and become part of modern self-expression.
Rooted in shared values of practicality, comfort, and versatility, the collaboration explored how technology can adapt effortlessly to multi-dimensional lifestyles. At the fashion week, HUAWEI FreeClip 2 appeared across runway styling, behind-the-scenes moments, and urban lifestyle content showcasing its ability to transition fluidly from professional settings to social and active environments.
Known for designing wardrobe essentials that prioritize real-life functionality, Lama Jouni’s philosophy of versatility and confident wearability naturally aligned with FreeClip 2’s multi-scenario approach where a single product supports different moments of the day without compromise.
Commenting on the collaboration, Jouni said: “This collaboration with Huawei felt incredibly natural to me. I design for real life where comfort, confidence, and style coexist and the FreeClip 2 embodies that philosophy beautifully. It’s not just technology, it’s an accessory that integrates seamlessly into a woman’s everyday wardrobe, empowering her to move freely, confidently, and effortlessly.“
Designed for all-day wear, HUAWEI FreeClip 2 features an innovative open-ear clip-on design that balances stability with lightness, allowing users to remain comfortable and aware of their surroundings. Weighing just 5.1 grams per earbud, its sculptural C-bridge design blends elegant aesthetics with advanced engineering, positioning it as a visible and intentional accessory rather than a hidden device.
The refined design includes an 11% smaller Comfort Bean for a more discreet profile, paired with a skin-friendly liquid silicone finish and shape-memory alloy, making the C-bridge 25% softer and more flexible for irritation-free wear. Beneath its minimalist exterior, FreeClip 2 delivers powerful performance through a dual-diaphragm driver, Huawei’s first earbud with an NPU AI processor, and adaptive audio that intelligently responds to different environments. A three-mic noise cancellation system ensures clear voice calls, while dual-device connectivity enables seamless switching across iOS, Android, and Windows.
By bringing FreeClip 2 onto the runway as jewelry-inspired accessories, Huawei continues to push the boundaries of wearable technology where high fashion meets high intelligence, and where innovation is designed not only to be heard, but also to be seen.
About Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG)
Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei’s three core business units and a global leader in smart devices and intelligent consumer experiences. With a product portfolio that includes smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, audio devices, and cloud services. Operating in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei CBG serves more than a third of the world’s population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, and China. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.
Huawei CBG is recognized as one of the world’s top smartphone brands and remains committed to driving digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through intelligent, user-centric products that enhance everyday life.
