Reliance Beats Amazon, Flipkart With Massive Iphone 16 Plus Price Drop Deal Details Inside

A massive Rs. 19,000 price cut on the iPhone 16 Plus! Find all the details about this offer available on the Reliance Digital platform right here.

The price of Apple's new iPhone 16 Plus has dropped big time! This deal isn't on Flipkart or Amazon, but at Reliance Digital during their "Digital Mobile Days" sale from Feb 4-8.

Launched at Rs. 89,900, the iPhone 16 Plus is now Rs. 74,900 at Reliance Digital. Get an extra Rs. 4,000 off with bank cards, making the final price just Rs. 70,900!

This phone has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It runs on the powerful A18 Bionic Chipset, supports Apple Intelligence, and is IP68 rated for dust/water resistance.

It sports a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main and 12MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 12MP selfie cam. Available in 128/256/512GB options, it runs iOS 18 with future updates.