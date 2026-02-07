CM Patel Felicitates NCC Cadets Who Represented Gujarat At 77Th Republic Day

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) Gujarat's National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, who represented the state at the 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, were honoured by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at an 'At Home Ceremony' held at Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

The Gujarat NCC Republic Day Contingent returned on January 30 after participating in the camp.

During the camp, the cadets took part in national-level events, including the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, the Guard of Honour, the Prime Minister's Rally and cultural programmes, maintaining high standards of discipline and performance.

Addressing the cadets, the Chief Minister said, "NCC is not just an organisation, but a school that teaches an ideal way of life based on unity and discipline."

He added that "without discipline, neither an individual nor a nation can progress", and said the training received through NCC shapes character and responsibility from a young age.

During the ceremony, Certificates of Excellence were awarded to nine cadets for their achievements.

Chief Minister Patel also released the Cadet Journal-2026 and presented the Inter Group Championship Banner of Gujarat to NCC Rajkot for its overall performance in various NCC activities conducted during the year.

Congratulating the cadets, CM Patel said, "NCC empowers the youth of the nation with confidence, discipline, sensitivity and the spirit of 'Nation First'."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said lessons of unity and discipline learned early in life play a key role in leadership and public service.

"The Prime Minister is leading the country with the same spirit of service and dedication," he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted the contribution of NCC cadets beyond ceremonial duties, saying they have "shouldered responsibilities not only on the parade ground but also in social service".

He described their role as commendable in disaster relief, cleanliness drives, environmental conservation and blood donation activities.

He said the conduct, uniform, punctuality and dedication of NCC cadets set an example for society and added that NCC reflects the vision of 'Ek Bharat – Shreshtha Bharat'.

"When youth from across India train together, perform drills and stand under the national flag, this spirit becomes stronger," he added.

Chief Minister Patel said Gujarat's NCC cadets had enhanced the state's reputation through their participation in national events and noted that such achievements were the result of continuous discipline, teamwork and unity.

He added that NCC was "not merely an institution that teaches how to march", but one that teaches young people to move together as one.

He also noted that the number of NCC cadets across the country has increased from 14 lakh to 20 lakh in recent years.

Gujarat NCC's Additional Director General, Major General Bimal Monga, shared details of NCC activities in the state and expressed gratitude for the support extended by the Gujarat government.

The ceremony was attended by Brigadiers from NCC headquarters in Vadodara, Jamnagar, Vidyanagar and Ahmedabad, along with NCC cadets.