Cinnamon Life Brings West End Musical La Bamba! To Colombo

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Cinnamon Life, together with John Keells Foundation (JKF) and in association with Nations Trust Bank (NTB), announced the staging of the West End–licensed musical La Bamba! The Song of Veracruz at a press conference held on 5 February 2026 at Cinnamon Life, City of Dreams, Colombo.

The production will run from 24 to 28 April 2026 at Cinnamon Life, City of Dreams, with seven performances across five days. Local auditions will be held to select part of the cast from Sri Lanka, bringing together international and local performers for a high-energy theatrical experience.

La Bamba! The Song of Veracruz is a professional West End–licensed musical inspired by Mexican heritage, featuring vibrant music, dance, and storytelling. The production includes a cast of 19 performers, six musicians, and a crew of over 40, supported by full stage design that reflects the scale and sophistication of leading West End productions.

The show is produced in partnership with London-based Paul Morrissey Ltd, known for its experience in West End and international theatre, ensuring global production standards and creative excellence. Founder Paul Morrissey noted that the local auditions will allow Sri Lankan performers to share the stage with international artists, creating a diverse and dynamic performance.

Cinnamon Life has previously presented major international productions such as The Sound of Music and Mamma Mia! in Sri Lanka. La Bamba! marks the first production of this scale to be staged at Cinnamon Life's own state-of-the-art Forum, a venue designed to seat over 900 guests and equipped with advanced backstage and rigging facilities.

John Keells Foundation, the CSR arm of the John Keells Group, is the presenting partner, supporting cultural engagement and the growth of Sri Lanka's creative industries. The local cast will be guided by associate director Kalakeerthi Jerome Lakshman de Silva, bringing over five decades of theatre expertise to the production.

Tickets are available at , with a 10% discount for purchases made using Nations Trust Bank American Express or Mastercard credit cards.