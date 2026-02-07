403
UN Chief Supports Iran-U.S. Renewed Talks
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has endorsed the renewed diplomatic engagement between Iran and the United States, his spokesman declared Friday.
The secretary-general anticipates the negotiations will contribute to diminishing regional volatility and averting a wider catastrophe, the spokesman conveyed in a correspondent briefing note.
The secretary-general has consistently advocated for de-escalation and the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the UN Charter. All concerns can and should be addressed through peaceful dialogue, the note stated.
Guterres expressed appreciation to regional nations for their diplomatic groundwork enabling the discussions, with particular recognition for Oman serving as host, the note indicated.
Iran and the United States conducted indirect negotiations facilitated by Oman in Muscat on Friday.
