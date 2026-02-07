403
Storm Leonardo Sweeps Spain, Portugal, Forces Evacuations, Disruptions
(MENAFN) Storm Leonardo battered Spain and Portugal, bringing heavy rains, floods, and landslides, leaving at least one person dead and prompting mass evacuations, according to reports Thursday.
In Portugal, authorities issued a red alert for the Tagus River basin in the Santarem district due to the risk of severe flooding from continuous rains linked to the storm. The National Civil Protection Authority warned that riverside areas must be evacuated within seven hours. Emergency services were activated in Santarem as the river’s flow has more than doubled in recent days.
Flooding intensified in southern Portugal starting Wednesday, forcing residents to evacuate and prompting the navy to deploy semi-rigid boats. Reports said four more people were rescued Thursday, bringing the total to 93. A 70-year-old man died on February 4 after his car was swept away near a flooded dam.
In Spain, Leonardo caused significant damage in Andalusia. Authorities ordered a full evacuation of Grazalema in Cadiz after the town received over 800 liters (211 gallons) of rain per square meter in one week, overwhelming drainage systems and destabilizing infrastructure. Torrential rains flooded streets and homes, while landslides occurred in higher areas, according to reports.
