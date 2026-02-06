“Get Found” Author Matt Diamante Joins Top SEO Creators On The Edward Show For Deep Dive Into SEO And AI Marketing

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Edward Sturm, Jake Tlapek, and Matt Diamante"Three of the most prominent SEO creators on social media unite for a two-hour deep dive into agency growth, social SEO, press releases, AI workflows, and the strategies driving real results in 2025

February 6, 2026 - Matt Diamante, author of Get Found and founder of a 25-person SEO agency, appeared as a featured guest on Episode 945 of The Edward Show, the daily podcast hosted by SEO and social media expert Edward Sturm. The episode also featured SEO creator and agency owner Jake Tlapek, whose 39-person agency has added approximately $450,000 in monthly recurring revenue since the beginning of 2025 and is on track to generate $15 to $18 million this year. The conversation marked the first time the three prominent SEO content creators - who collectively reach millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube - came together for an in-depth discussion.

Diamante spoke about his SEO book, Get Found, which has become a go-to resource in the digital marketing community, selling 50 to 100 copies daily. Diamante shared how a single $80 press release helped the book surface in Google's AI Overviews as a top recommendation for searchers looking for SEO resources - even after the original press release was taken down from the publication that ran it. It was a real-time case study in the power of press releases for SEO, a strategy all three guests agreed is massively underused.

“If you look at the search results for almost any niche, you'll see that nobody is doing SEO properly,” said Diamante during the episode.“That's why SEO is still the best channel - because so few people know how to actually do it.”

The conversation covered a wide range of topics relevant to today's marketing landscape. Sturm shared his method of tracking competitor hooks, subject matter, and named benefits in a spreadsheet - a practice he credits with dramatically improving his video performance - as well as his approach to filming content at restaurants and cafes, which he says consistently outperforms studio-quality video. Tlapek revealed that his agency has nearly stopped selling SEO as a standalone offering, instead bundling it with paid ads to achieve a 96% client retention rate. He also detailed a simple growth strategy: post two organic videos a day for 30 days, then turn the top performers into ads - a method that generates roughly 50 leads per week for his agency.

Diamante discussed how AI-powered agent workflows are beginning to reshape SEO, describing a system where AI handles keyword research, competitive analysis, content writing, editing, and internal linking in sequence. He also shared his passion for hands-on keyword research as a way to deeply understand a niche and find undertargeted opportunities. Sturm reinforced the point by noting that even high-value keywords like“personal injury lawyer NYC” are often poorly optimized by the sites ranking for them. Diamante posts three to five pieces of original content per day across multiple platforms and has been creating daily SEO content since January 2023.

All three guests discussed the growing importance of social SEO, with Tlapek explaining how he now opens his videos with searchable phrases rather than traditional hooks to capture lifetime views through search. The group also explored how Google is actively crawling social video content and generating meta descriptions from spoken transcripts - a sign that social content and traditional SEO are converging rapidly.

Watch the full podcast episode here

About Matt Diamante

Matt Diamante is the author of Get Found, the founder of a 25-person SEO agency, HeyTony, and one of the most recognized SEO content creators on social media. Diamante has been creating daily SEO and marketing content on TikTok and Instagram since January 2023, and his videos regularly reach hundreds of thousands of viewers. He has been featured alongside industry figures including Gary Vaynerchuk.

About The Edward Show

The Edward Show is a daily podcast hosted by Edward Sturm, covering SEO, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship. Episode 945 marks 945 consecutive days of daily episodes without a single missed day. The show features conversations with leading marketers, agency owners, and creators in the SEO and content space.