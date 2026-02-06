403
US Imposes Sanctions On 14 Iranian Tankers
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The US government has added 14 tankers to its sanctions list related to Iran, the US Treasury Department said, Trend reports.
Restrictions were also imposed on 15 companies, including those from Turkey, the UAE, and China.
The sanctions also applied to two individuals.
The US State Department noted that the sanctions "are related to the illicit trade in Iranian oil and petroleum products."
