Newrest Funerals Launches Nationwide Direct Cremation Service From £1,195 Across The UK

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“A simple, dignified farewell shouldn't come at an overwhelming cost.”"Newrest Funerals expands its affordable direct cremation service across major UK counties, offering simple, dignified cremations from just £1,195.

London, United Kingdom - 6th February, 2026 - Newrest Funerals has announced the expansion of its affordable direct cremation service across some of the UK's largest and most populated counties, providing families with a dignified farewell option from just £1,195.

With funeral costs in the UK continuing to rise, more families are choosing direct cremation as a respectful and practical alternative to traditional services. Newrest Funerals is responding to this growing demand by making its professional direct cremation service widely accessible across counties including Kent, Essex, Surrey, Hampshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, West Midlands, West Yorkshire, Hertfordshire, and Greater London.

A Simple, Transparent Approach

Direct cremation is a straightforward option with no formal funeral service or attendees at the crematorium. This approach allows families to commemorate their loved one in their own personal way, at a time and location that feels most meaningful to them.

Newrest Funerals' £1,195 package includes:



Professional collection and care of the deceased

Completion of necessary documentation

Cremation fees Return of ashes to the family

There are no hidden costs, and pricing is fully transparent.

Nationwide Coverage

By operating across major counties such as Greater London, Kent, Essex, Surrey, Hampshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, and the West Midlands, Newrest Funerals ensures families across England have access to affordable cremation services without compromising dignity or professionalism.

Whether in bustling metropolitan areas or quieter regional communities, families can arrange services quickly and efficiently with support from a compassionate team.

Meeting Modern Needs

The rise in demand for direct cremation reflects changing attitudes toward funerals in the UK. Many families prefer a simple, cost-effective solution, especially during financially challenging times.

“Our mission is to make dignified farewells accessible to everyone,” said a spokesperson for Newrest Funerals.“At £1,195, we offer one of the most competitively priced nationwide direct cremation services available, while maintaining the highest standards of care.”

About Newrest Funerals

Newrest Funerals is a UK-based funeral service provider offering professional, affordable cremation and funeral arrangements nationwide. The company is committed to transparent pricing, compassionate support, and simple processes during difficult times.

For more information about Direct Cremation services, visit: