PSU Procurement Opportunities For Local Msmes Highlighted At Event Held In Kashmir

MENAFN - KNN India)As part of its efforts to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir's industrial and entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) organised a two-day National Vendor Development Programme on the Public Procurement Policy in the Kashmir Valley through its Srinagar office.

The initiative focused on policy support, capacity building, and market linkages to promote local manufacturing and self-reliance.

The programme brought together local MSMEs, members of the Chamber of Commerce and representatives from several central public sector undertakings (PSUs) and government agencies, reported ANI.

Engagement With Central PSUs

Representatives from organisations such as Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, Food Corporation of India, National Highways Authority of India, NHPC, Power Grid and the National Small Industries Corporation interacted with local entrepreneurs.

Discussions focused on procurement policies, vendor registration procedures, upcoming projects and business opportunities in the region.

A key emphasis was placed on the mandatory procurement of at least 25 per cent of goods and services from MSMEs by central PSUs under existing public procurement norms.

Organisers described the programme as the first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir to bring together such a large number of central PSUs on a single platform to engage with local manufacturers.

Focus on Market Access and Awareness

Officials said the initiative aimed to bridge information gaps, improve communication between MSMEs and procuring agencies, and help local enterprises overcome challenges linked to geographical constraints.

A dedicated session was also held on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, outlining its role in transparent and efficient government procurement. Entrepreneurs were encouraged to register on the platform to access tenders and supply opportunities nationwide.

Industry Response

Local entrepreneurs welcomed the programme, noting that direct interaction with PSUs helps them better understand procurement requirements and potential opportunities, ranging from manufacturing inputs to handicrafts and corporate gifting items.

Participants called for similar initiatives to be held regularly and expanded to include large private-sector companies.

(KNN Bureau)