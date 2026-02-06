Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Malaysia Consumer Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $957.9 Million Market By 2030 From $503.8 Million In 2025 - Market Size & Forecast By Spend Value Across 100+ Kpis 2021-2030


2026-02-06 09:01:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Malaysian loyalty market offers opportunities in diverse program models (points, cashback, tiered), delivery channels (in-store, online, mobile), and industry verticals (retail, finance, healthcare). Leveraging AI/blockchain, understanding consumer demographics, and program KPIs enhance competitive positioning.

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The loyalty market in Malaysia is undergoing significant expansion, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 15.7%, expected to reach a valuation of US$582.8 million by 2026. From 2021 to 2025, this sector experienced robust growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. Looking further ahead, the market is forecasted to maintain a steady trajectory, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the market could expand from US$503.8 million in 2025 to around US$957.9 million.

This report provides a data-centric exploration of Malaysia's loyalty industry, detailing both overall and alternative lending markets through over 100 key performance indicators (KPIs). It addresses factors such as loyalty scheme spend value, breakage rate, penetration rate, and detailed segmentation of the loyalty ecosystem. This includes a breakdown by program models (points, cashback, tiered, subscription, coalition, gamified formats), membership structures, and execution channels (in-store, online, mobile app).

The study also evaluates embedded loyalty within payment, commerce, and platform ecosystems and segments the market by industry verticals, examining technological enablers such as AI-driven personalization and blockchain program mechanics. This comprehensive dataset provides insights into consumer demographics, enrollment pathways, value accumulation, redemption, and breakage, delivering a quantifiable view of market size, structure, engagement behaviors, and value realization dynamics.

The research methodology, founded on industry best practices, utilizes a proprietary analytics platform to uncover emerging business and investment opportunities with unbiased analysis.

Report Scope

Malaysia Retail Sector Market Context

  • Malaysia Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030
  • Malaysia Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030
  • Malaysia POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Malaysia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

  • Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030
  • Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025
  • Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030
  • Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes and Platforms, 2021-2030

Malaysia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type

  • Point-based, Tiered, Mission-driven, Spend-based, Gaming, Free Perks, Subscription, Community, Refer a Friend, Paid, Cashback Programs

Spend Segmentation by Channel

  • In-Store, Online, Mobile

Spend Segmentation by Business Model

  • Seller Driven, Payment Instrument Driven, Other

Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors

  • Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare & Wellness, Restaurants & Food Delivery, Travel & Hospitality, Telecoms, Media & Entertainment, Other

Sectors and Channels Views

  • Online, In-store, Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend Segmentation by Accessibility, Consumer Type, Membership Type

  • Card Based, Digital Access
  • B2B, B2C Consumers
  • Free, Free + Premium, Premium Membership Types

Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty, AI, Blockchain

  • Embedded, Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs
  • AI, Blockchain Driven Programs

Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation

  • Analytics and AI Driven, Management Platform
  • In-house, Third-Party Vendor
  • Cloud, On-Premise Deployment
  • Software, Services, Custom Built vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Consumer Demographics and Behaviour

  • Loyalty Spend Share by Age, Income, Gender, 2025

Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025

  • Primary Motivation Split, Breakage Rate, Enrollment Channel Mix, Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain market intelligence on loyalty spend value and its composition across schemes and platforms, supported by retail context indicators.
  • Analyze loyalty spend across structured segmentation including program types, channels, and key sectors.
  • Evaluate loyalty spend distribution across channels and key verticals, insights into program structure and consumer demographics.
  • Track the evolution of embedded loyalty, AI, and blockchain impacts on program mechanics.
  • Benchmark platform economics by software use case, vendor model, deployment, and offering mix.
  • Access decision-ready data with over 100 KPIs to integrate into market models, strategic planning, and presentations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 127
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $582.8 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $957.9 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2%
Regions Covered Malaysia


For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Malaysian Loyalty Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN06022026004107003653ID1110705773



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search