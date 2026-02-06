Westgate Foundation Donates $1.25 Million To Benefit Resort Communities, Team Members Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Westgate Resorts, announced today that it has awarded $845,000 in grants to support 64 community-focused nonprofit organizations across the United States.







Through its partnerships, Westgate Foundation acts as a catalyst for positive change. Over the last five years, the foundation has invested more than $6 million to support Westgate's resort communities and its Team Members in crisis. The Foundation partners with community organizations that seek to create stability for families in need, provide critical resources to our active military & veterans, and develop workforce readiness programs around the country.

In honor of the Foundation's 25th anniversary, two organizations received $25,000 Legendary Grants, awarded to commemorate the Foundation's Legendary Legacy of service and impact.

In addition, the Foundation will contribute $405,000 to Westgate Resorts' Team Member Crisis Fund, providing critical support to Team Members facing unforeseen financial hardships. The Foundation also announced the launch of a new legacy scholarship in honor of Westgate Resorts Founder and Chairman Emeritus David Siegel. The David A. Siegel Legacy Scholarship will award up to $40,000 over four years to a dependent of a Westgate Team Member, with up to $10,000 awarded annually.

“As Westgate Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary, we reflect on how much we've grown while staying true to our purpose,” said Jill Bosley, Vice President of Westgate Foundation & Community Affairs.“For 25 years, creating lasting change for families, veterans, our incredible Team Members, and individuals transitioning into or back into the workforce has remained our top priority. The 64 nonprofit organizations we support exemplify best-in-class work in their communities, and we are proud that each grant will make a meaningful and lasting impact.”

$25,000 Legendary Grant Recipients

Christian Service Center – Orlando, Florida

Funding from Westgate Foundation will support Christian Service Center's Daily Bread program, its oldest and most essential initiative which provides a nourishing noontime meal for families and individuals who are hungry six days a week at no cost to the consumer. The funding will help cover the purchase of food staples, cooking supplies, and other critical service items needed to support the Daily Bread program, as it expands to an all-day operation.

SafeSpace of East Tennessee – Sevierville, Tennessee

Funding from Westgate Foundation will support the operation of the SafeSpace Emergency Shelter Program, which provides emergency safety, shelter and basic essentials to individuals impacted by domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault. These services are critical for survivors, including children, who often come into the program with only the clothes on their backs.

Westgate Foundation awarded grants to 62 other nonprofit organizations selected based on their charitable excellence and efforts to support one of Westgate Foundation's key pillars, including family stability, military and veteran services, as well as workforce readiness.

Family Stability

A New Leaf – Mesa, AZ

AdventHealth Foundation – Central FL

Bellevue LifeSpring – Seattle, WA

Casa De Luz – Las Vegas, NV

The Center – Las Vegas, NV

Christian Action Ministries – Branson, MO

Christian Center of Park City – Park City, UT

Christian Service Center – Central FL

City Harvest – New York, NY

Community Legal Services – Central FL

Elevate Branson – Branson, MO

Find, Feed & Restore – Central FL

Find Food Bank – Palm Springs, CA

Grove Christian Outreach – Williamsburg, VA

Habitat for Humanity of Horry County – Myrtle Beach, SC

Harbor House of Central Florida – Central FL

Help Now of Osceola – Central FL

Help of Southern Nevada – Las Vegas, NV

Help4Kids – Myrtle Beach, SC

Helping Hands Inc – Central FL

Hope Partnership – Central FL

Howard Phillips Center for Children & Families – Central FL

Lake Wales Care Center – Central FL

Las Vegas Rescue Mission – Las Vegas, NV

The McNabb Center – Knoxville, TN

Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic – Sevierville, TN

The Mustard Seed – Central FL

The Neighborhood Center – Central FL

Nemours Children's Health – Central FL

New Directions of Horry County – Myrtle Beach, SC

Osceola Council on Aging – Central FL

RISE Community Solutions – Central FL

The Road Home – Park City, UT

The Russell Home for Atypical Children – Central FL

Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center – Gatlinburg, TN

SafeSpace of East Tennessee – Sevierville, TN

Second Harvest Food Bank – Central FL

Seniors First – Central FL

Sevier County Food Ministries – Sevierville, TN

The Shade Tree – Las Vegas, NV

Share Village Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

South Brevard Women's Center – Central FL

Three Square – Las Vegas, NV

Williamsburg House of Mercy – Williamsburg, VA

Military & Veteran Support

22Zero - National

American Gold Star Mothers – National

Camaraderie Foundation – National

Operation Homefront - National

University of Central Florida – Central FL

Workforce Readiness

Adult Literacy League – Central FL

Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida – Central FL

Boys & Girls Club of Smoky Mountain – Gatlinburg, TN

Christian Help – Central FL

Foundation for Orange County Public Schools – Central FL

Foundation for Osceola Education – Central FL

Foundation for Seminole State College – Central FL

IDignity – Central FL

Jobs Partnership – Central FL

Junior Achievement – Central FL

Lake-Sumter State College Foundation – Central FL

Park City Education Foundation – Park City, UT

The Sharing Center – Central FL

United Against Poverty – Central FL

Women's Crisis Center of Taney County – Branson, MO



