MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Genesys and Fujitsu Transform AEON Financial Service's Contact Center Operations with Genesys Cloud Delivers Customers an Improved Self-Service Experience Resulting in Higher Completion and Reduced Wait Times

Tokyo and Kawasaki, Japan, Feb 6, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Genesys® Cloud Services, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Paul Ito Ricci, hereinafter Genesys), a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, and Fujitsu Limited (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Takahito Tokita; hereinafter Fujitsu) which led the implementation of Genesys Cloud, announced the successful transformation of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Tomoharu Fukayama; hereinafter AEON Financial Service) contact center operations and the completion of its effectiveness evaluation.

As part of this contact center transformation initiative, AEON Financial Service deployed Genesys CloudTM, a unified experience orchestration platform. Because of the composability of the Genesys Cloud platform, Fujitsu implemented customizations to meet its unique business requirements, including reporting management and system integrations, and will continue to support maintenance and operations. With over 2,500 seats, this deployment is among the largest of its kind in Japan's financial sector.

AEON Financial Service plans to introduce an“AI Concierge (Voice Bot)” utilizing speech recognition technology. This will allow customers to be guided to the appropriate menu through natural spoken dialogue, eliminating the need for phone keypad input. Furthermore, AEON Financial Service is considering expanding the solution to other contact centers across the AEON Group. Genesys and Fujitsu will continue to support the advancement of contact center systems across the entire AEON Group.

Paul Ito Ricci, President of Genesys Japan, commented:

"AEON Financial Service is demonstrating how modern experience orchestration can transform customer engagement at scale in a short period moving its contact center platform to the cloud, the company has been able to internalize system development and significantly accelerate the speed at which it can deliver more convenient services to address customers' needs.. We are committed to supporting AEON Financial Service through Genesys Cloud as they utilize AI to deliver innovative, personalized and empathic customer experiences and seamless support for each individual at scale."

Masaru Yagi, Executive Vice President, Fujitsu Limited, commented:

"We are pleased to announce the successful introduction of Genesys Cloud to enhance the contact center operations for AEON Financial Service. This initiative addresses the crucial and growing need for contact center transformation in recent years. We are confident that this project meaningfully contributes to establishing an operator-first environment where high-quality customer experience can be delivered without added burden. Fujitsu will continue to support the implementation and operation of Genesys Cloud as a solution vendor, leveraging AI and other technologies to support AEON Financial Group and many other companies."

Background

AEON Financial Service call center is responsible for comprehensive support across a wide array of financial services, including banking, insurance, and loans, in addition to payment services such as AEON Pay, AEON Card, and WAON. A significant challenge for the company was the increase in customer waiting times due to the growing variety of inquiry types and the increasing specialization and segmentation of internal guidance points. Moreover, the conventional on-premises call center system required modernization to effectively support future service expansion.

Improvements driven by the contact center operations overhaul

Following the deployment of Genesys Cloud and the overhaul of its contact center operations, AEON Financial Service has realized the following benefits within the first six months:

1. Higher self-service completion rates

By expanding self-service options within the IVR (Interactive Voice Response) system, the self-completion rate for the menu option that allows customers to report payments after a failed withdrawal improved by 21 percentage points compared to the previous system, helping reduce customer wait times.

2. Automated SMS support

By implementing a mechanism that automatically sends an SMS in response to IVR inquiries, simple questions can now be resolved through self-service. This allows operators to concentrate on more complex tasks.

3. Rapid feature enhancements and flexible operations

The use of a cloud service with the requirement of a low-code functionality enables the speedy deployment of new services and quick changes to the IVR structure. Furthermore, future efforts to bring development in-house will allow for even faster response times.

About Genesys

Genesys® empowers more than 8,000 organizations worldwide to create the best customer and employee experiences. With agentic AI at its core, Genesys CloudTM is the AI-Powered Experience Orchestration platform that connects people, systems, data and AI across the enterprise. As a result, organizations can drive customer loyalty, growth and retention while increasing operational efficiency and teamwork across human and AI workforces.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

