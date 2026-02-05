Police Refute Claims Of Rising Missing-Child Cases, Warn Of Action Against Those Misrepresenting Data

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Delhi Police have dismissed reports of a sudden increase in cases of missing children and warned rumour mongers of strict legal action for "spreading unnecessary fear by misrepresenting data".

This comes amid reports of a shocking increase in the number of children going missing in the national capital.

Delhi Police took to the social media platform X on Thursday and said,“We appeal to citizens not to fall prey to rumours about a sudden increase in cases of missing children. While refuting such claims, we also warn rumour mongers of strict legal action for spreading unnecessary fear by misrepresenting data. The safety of every child is paramount for the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police is committed to providing 24x7 service and locating missing/abducted children and reuniting them with their families expeditiously."

The police rejected claims of a spike in missing persons cases in the national capital, stating that official data shows no abnormal rise and that figures have remained broadly stable for nearly a decade.

The clarification came amid political criticism and public concern following reports citing official Delhi Police data that a total of 807 people went missing between January 1 and January 15, with an average of 54 people reported missing every day. Of these, 509 were women and girls, while 298 were men. Among the total reported missing, 191 were minors, and 616 were adults.

According to Delhi Police, 1,777 missing persons were reported in January 2026, a figure the force said was lower than both the monthly average and comparable periods in previous years.

In 2025, Delhi recorded 24,508 missing persons, an average of 2,042 cases per month, while January 2025 alone saw 1,786 cases. Police records said the January 2026 figure was therefore proportionately lower and did not indicate any emerging trend.

Police data also showed that annual missing-person figures have hovered between 23,000 and 24,000 since 2016, despite rapid population growth in the national capital.

Delhi Police stressed that missing-person detection is time-dependent and cumulative, cautioning against year-on-year comparisons without adequate context.

Between 2016 and 2025, a total of 1,80,805 missing persons were traced and reunited with their families, reflecting an overall recovery rate of about 77 per cent. While 85 per cent of cases reported in 2016 have been traced over nine years, 63 per cent of cases reported in 2025 have already been resolved within the same year, police said.

Authorities attributed these recoveries to efforts, including initiatives such as Operation Milap and the use of technology, including AI-based facial recognition systems.