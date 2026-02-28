TVK, PMK Criticise DMK Over Krishnagiri Child Murder, Demand Fast-Track Trial

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, on Saturday strongly condemned the alleged sexual assault and murder of a two-year-old girl in Krishnagiri district, demanding swift and stringent action against the accused.

In a statement, TVK expressed shock and deep anguish over the incident, describing it as a "heinous and unforgivable act."

The party alleged that the accused had been serving as a union-level organiser in the youth wing of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

It questioned whether individuals with political backing believed they could act with impunity and escape the reach of law.

The party further criticised what it termed a steady deterioration of law and order in Tamil Nadu, claiming that those associated with the ruling establishment were functioning without fear of legal consequences.

TVK urged the State government to ensure that the investigation proceeds without political interference and called for the case to be transferred to a fast-track court.

It demanded maximum punishment under the law if the accused is found guilty.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss also condemned the crime, alleging that the accused, who has since been arrested, was a functionary of the DMK youth wing.

In a separate statement, Dr. Anbumani claimed that crime rates in Tamil Nadu had increased since the DMK returned to power.

He alleged that sexual assaults, murders and robberies had risen across the State and accused ruling party members of acting as though they had been given a "licence" to commit crimes.

Referring to past remarks by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin about taking strict action against party members involved in wrongdoing, Dr. Anbumani criticised what he described as the government's inaction.

The PMK leader further cited figures to argue that crimes against women and children had seen a sharp increase under the present regime, and alleged a rise in narcotics circulation in the State.

He asserted that the government must take responsibility for ensuring public safety. The incident has sparked political outrage, with opposition parties intensifying criticism of the State government over law and order concerns.