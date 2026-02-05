Dental Autoclave Market Size To Reach USD 381.8 Million By 2031, Driven By Infection Control Standards And Class B Adoption

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the dental autoclave market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction: Dental Autoclave Market Analysis

According to Mordor Intelligence, The dental autoclave market size continues to show steady expansion as infection prevention remains a core requirement across dental care settings. According to Mordor Intelligence, the dental autoclave market size is valued at USD 322.79 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 331.96 million in 2026, before advancing further to USD 381.8 million by 2031. This measured rise reflects consistent replacement demand, stricter sterilization protocols, and growing preference for validated steam-based sterilization systems in dental clinics and laboratories.

Dental Autoclave Market Trends & Forecast

Rising Incidence of Dental Procedures and Sterilization Demand

Increasing volumes of dental procedures (such as implants, cosmetic treatments, and restorative work) are driving higher instrument sterilization needs in clinical settings. Clinics are upgrading to validated steam autoclaves to handle complex instrument geometries and meet procedural cycle requirements.

Stricter Global Infection-Control Regulations

Regulatory bodies in major regions are enforcing more rigorous sterilization protocols, including documented cycle recording and compliance with standards like EN 13060. This trend is pushing dental practices toward autoclaves that support automated documentation and enhanced compliance reporting.

Growing Adoption of Class B Vacuum Autoclaves

Class B vacuum systems, capable of reliably sterilizing hollow and wrapped instruments, are increasingly preferred due to their clinical performance and regulatory acceptance. This preference is becoming more pronounced across developed and developing markets.

Dental Autoclave Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Automatic dental autoclaves

Semi-automatic dental autoclaves

Manual dental autoclaves

By Technology / Class

Class B vacuum autoclaves

Class N non-vacuum autoclaves

Class S single-cycle autoclaves

By Modality

Table-top / bench-top autoclaves

Portable / mobile autoclaves

By Capacity

Mid-range chamber capacity autoclaves

Large-capacity chamber autoclaves

By End User

Hospitals and multispecialty clinics

Dental laboratories

Academic and research institutes

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Key Players in the Dental Autoclave Industry

Manufacturers continue to expand service offerings that include preventive maintenance, validation support, and operator training. Such measures help clinics reduce downtime while maintaining sterilization standards, reinforcing customer retention across the dental autoclave industry.

Major Players include:

Tuttnauer

MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

W&H Dentalwerk

Midmark Corporation

Getinge AB

Conclusion:

The dental autoclave market growth outlook remains stable as sterilization remains a non-negotiable requirement in dental care delivery. Demand is reinforced by regulatory expectations, expanding dental procedures, and rising accountability for infection prevention.

While cost sensitivity influences purchasing behavior in smaller practices, structured procurement by hospitals, laboratories, and dental service organizations ensures sustained equipment demand. The dental autoclave market forecast indicates continued relevance of steam-based sterilization as the preferred method for reusable dental instruments.

Industry Related Reports:

Orthodontic Supplies Market:

The Orthodontic Supplies Market is segmented by product type, material, patient group, end user, and geography, with market forecasts provided in terms of value (USD).

Get more insights:

Oral Care Products Market Size:

The Oral Care Products Market is valued at USD 34.36 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 44.91 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period.

Get more insights:

Endodontics Market Share:

The Endodontics Market is estimated at USD 2.16 billion in 2026 and is expected to grow to USD 2.83 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.55% over the forecast period.

Get more insights:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...