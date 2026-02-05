Dental Autoclave Market Size To Reach USD 381.8 Million By 2031, Driven By Infection Control Standards And Class B Adoption
Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the dental autoclave market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Introduction: Dental Autoclave Market Analysis
According to Mordor Intelligence, The dental autoclave market size continues to show steady expansion as infection prevention remains a core requirement across dental care settings. According to Mordor Intelligence, the dental autoclave market size is valued at USD 322.79 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 331.96 million in 2026, before advancing further to USD 381.8 million by 2031. This measured rise reflects consistent replacement demand, stricter sterilization protocols, and growing preference for validated steam-based sterilization systems in dental clinics and laboratories.
Dental Autoclave Market Trends & Forecast
Rising Incidence of Dental Procedures and Sterilization Demand
Increasing volumes of dental procedures (such as implants, cosmetic treatments, and restorative work) are driving higher instrument sterilization needs in clinical settings. Clinics are upgrading to validated steam autoclaves to handle complex instrument geometries and meet procedural cycle requirements.
Stricter Global Infection-Control Regulations
Regulatory bodies in major regions are enforcing more rigorous sterilization protocols, including documented cycle recording and compliance with standards like EN 13060. This trend is pushing dental practices toward autoclaves that support automated documentation and enhanced compliance reporting.
Growing Adoption of Class B Vacuum Autoclaves
Class B vacuum systems, capable of reliably sterilizing hollow and wrapped instruments, are increasingly preferred due to their clinical performance and regulatory acceptance. This preference is becoming more pronounced across developed and developing markets.
Dental Autoclave Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Automatic dental autoclaves
Semi-automatic dental autoclaves
Manual dental autoclaves
By Technology / Class
Class B vacuum autoclaves
Class N non-vacuum autoclaves
Class S single-cycle autoclaves
By Modality
Table-top / bench-top autoclaves
Portable / mobile autoclaves
By Capacity
Mid-range chamber capacity autoclaves
Large-capacity chamber autoclaves
By End User
Hospitals and multispecialty clinics
Dental laboratories
Academic and research institutes
Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Key Players in the Dental Autoclave Industry
Manufacturers continue to expand service offerings that include preventive maintenance, validation support, and operator training. Such measures help clinics reduce downtime while maintaining sterilization standards, reinforcing customer retention across the dental autoclave industry.
Major Players include:
Tuttnauer
MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG
W&H Dentalwerk
Midmark Corporation
Getinge AB
Conclusion:
The dental autoclave market growth outlook remains stable as sterilization remains a non-negotiable requirement in dental care delivery. Demand is reinforced by regulatory expectations, expanding dental procedures, and rising accountability for infection prevention.
While cost sensitivity influences purchasing behavior in smaller practices, structured procurement by hospitals, laboratories, and dental service organizations ensures sustained equipment demand. The dental autoclave market forecast indicates continued relevance of steam-based sterilization as the preferred method for reusable dental instruments.
