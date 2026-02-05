EVSTART Applauds National Automotive Strategy Focused On Electric Vehicle Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONCORD, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVSTART ( ) welcomes the Government of Canada's launch of the new national automotive strategy, an initiative focused on transforming Canada's auto industry and positioning the country as a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) production.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Wyse Meter Solutions, EVSTART works with owners, developers, and public sector partners to design and deliver EV charging infrastructure for multi-residential and commercial buildings.

“We are encouraged by today's announcement and by the continued focus on getting more EVs on Canadian roads,” said Dan Drori, Chief Revenue Officer at Wyse.“Policies that prioritize real emissions reductions while giving consumers and manufacturers flexibility are important steps forward. When EVs become more affordable and practical, adoption follows.”

The federal government's strategy introduces stronger greenhouse gas emissions standards that place Canada on a path toward EV accounting for 75% of new vehicle sales by 2035 and 90% by 2040.

The plan also includes a five-year, $2.3 billion EV Affordability Program offering purchase and lease incentives for individuals and businesses, alongside $1.5 billion in new investments to expand Canada's national EV charging network through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

“As more drivers choose EV, access to reliable charging infrastructure becomes just as important as vehicle affordability,” Drori said.“Balanced investment in vehicles and charging helps make electric mobility practical for drivers, businesses, and communities.”

Today's announcement reinforces EVSTART's commitment to advancing practical EV charging solutions where they are needed most. In practice, that commitment means focusing on reliability in the places where drivers depend on charging every day.

EVSTART delivers 98% charger uptime, which means when residents pull in and plug in, the charger works. That level of reliability is not the norm. Industry reporting in Canada shows that 19%-44% of public EV chargers experience outages, with only 61% of charging attempts were successful. Nearly 40% of attempts fail due to chargers being broken, occupied, or slow performing.

“EVSTART is focused on helping city builders respond to the practical realities of EV adoption,” Drori said.“Our work connects policy ambitions to everyday use, delivering charging solutions that serve people today and grow EV adoption over time.”

