Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: F5, Inc. SEC Filings Allegedly Contained Misleading Security Disclosures

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 prohibit making untrue statements of material facts or omitting material facts necessary to make statements not misleading. A class action filed against F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) invokes these provisions, as pleaded in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against F5, Inc.

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

. Purchased F5 stock between October 28, 2024 and October 27, 2025

. Lost money on your F5 investment

You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... | (212) 363-7500.

The Alleged SEC Filing Misrepresentations

The action contends that F5's periodic SEC filings during the Class Period contained materially misleading statements about the company's cybersecurity posture and risk factors. Plaintiffs allege these disclosures failed to reflect the known security breach affecting the company's core product.

Securities Due Diligence and Scienter

As pleaded, the complaint alleges that the individual defendants possessed actual knowledge of the security breach and its potential business impact, establishing the scienter element required under the PSLRA.

What the SEC Filings Allegedly Misrepresented

. Risk disclosures purportedly failed to reflect the actual cybersecurity incident

. Management discussion sections allegedly painted an incomplete picture of business challenges

. Forward-looking statements reportedly omitted known impediments to growth

. Internal control disclosures allegedly did not reflect the security compromise

. Quarterly certifications were allegedly signed despite known material omissions

Alleged Defendant Motivation

Plaintiffs allege that defendants were motivated to conceal the breach to protect the company's stock price and their own compensation tied to company performance, establishing motive and opportunity under securities law standards.

"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "The regulatory framework surrounding SEC filings supports inferences about what executives knew when signing these documents."

