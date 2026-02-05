ESCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2025
| Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2024
|Net Sales
|$
|289,659
|214,593
|Cost and Expenses:
|Cost of sales
|169,740
|124,214
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|61,207
|54,969
|Amortization of intangible assets
|20,324
|7,993
|Interest expense
|2,880
|2,257
|Other expenses (income), net
|30
|(637
|)
|Total costs and expenses
|254,181
|188,796
|Earnings before income taxes
|35,478
|25,797
|Income tax expense
|6,787
|5,490
|Net earnings from continuing operations
|28,691
|20,307
|Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax expense
|of $978
|-
|3,166
|Net earnings from discontinued operations
|-
|3,166
|Net earnings
|$
|28,691
|23,473
|Diluted - GAAP
|Continuing operations
|$
|1.11
|0.79
|Discontinued operations
|0.00
|0.12
|Net earnings
|$
|1.11
|0.91
|Diluted - As Adjusted Basis
|Continuing Operations
|$
|1.64
|(1
|)
|0.95
|(2
|)
|Diluted average common shares O/S:
|25,882
|25,834
|(1
|)
|Q1 2026 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.53 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges primarily within the A&D segment and $0.52 of acquisition related amortization.
|(2
|)
|Q1 2025 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.16 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations Basis
|(Dollars in thousands)
|GAAP
|As Adjusted
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Net Sales
|Aerospace & Defense
|$
|143,829
|81,868
|143,829
|81,868
|USG
|87,484
|86,660
|87,484
|86,660
|Test
|58,346
|46,065
|58,346
|46,065
|Totals
|$
|289,659
|214,593
|289,659
|214,593
|EBIT
|Aerospace & Defense
|$
|37,987
|17,452
|38,133
|17,478
|USG
|19,529
|20,489
|19,579
|20,489
|Test
|8,042
|4,422
|8,042
|4,887
|Corporate
|(27,200
|)
|(14,309
|)
|(9,633
|)
|(9,310
|)
|Consolidated EBIT
|38,358
|28,054
|56,121
|33,544
|Less: Interest expense
|(2,880
|)
|(2,257
|)
|(2,880
|)
|(2,257
|)
|Less: Income tax expense
|(6,787
|)
|(5,490
|)
|(10,872
|)
|(6,752
|)
|Net earnings
|$
|28,691
|20,307
|42,369
|24,535
|Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $42.4 million in Q1 2026 exclude $13.7 million (or $0.53 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges primarily within the A&D segment and $0.52 of acquisition related amortization.
|Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $24.5 million in Q1 2025 exclude $4.2 million (or $0.16 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
|EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:
|Q1 2026 -
|Q1 2025 -
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|As Adj
|As Adj
|Consolidated EBITDA
|$
|64,851
|41,025
|65,047
|41,518
|Less: Depr & Amort
|(26,493
|)
|(12,971
|)
|(8,926
|)
|(7,974
|)
|Consolidated EBIT
|38,358
|28,054
|56,121
|33,544
|Less: Interest expense
|(2,880
|)
|(2,257
|)
|(2,880
|)
|(2,257
|)
|Less: Income tax expense
|(6,787
|)
|(5,490
|)
|(10,872
|)
|(6,752
|)
|Net earnings
|$
|28,691
|20,307
|42,369
|24,535
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|103,824
|101,350
|Accounts receivable, net
|245,328
|253,554
|Contract assets
|88,662
|90,730
|Inventories
|227,153
|217,807
|Other current assets
|24,686
|25,065
|Total current assets
|689,653
|688,506
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|171,810
|172,493
|Intangible assets, net
|706,383
|723,973
|Goodwill
|767,375
|761,931
|Operating lease assets
|46,592
|47,707
|Other assets
|17,186
|15,778
|$
|2,398,999
|2,410,388
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings
|$
|20,511
|20,000
|Accounts payable
|92,291
|96,534
|Contract liabilities
|252,360
|216,590
|Current income tax payable
|60,478
|62,007
|Other current liabilities
|92,753
|113,017
|Total current liabilities
|518,393
|508,148
|Deferred tax liabilities
|115,776
|112,390
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|43,466
|44,403
|Other liabilities
|35,500
|38,576
|Long-term debt
|125,000
|166,000
|Shareholders' equity
|1,560,864
|1,540,871
|$
|2,398,999
|2,410,388
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
| Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2025
| Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net earnings
|$
|28,691
|23,473
|(Earnings) loss from discontinued operations
|-
|(3,166
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|26,493
|12,971
|Stock compensation expense
|3,233
|2,524
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|7,056
|(8,171
|)
|Effect of deferred taxes
|3,388
|1,521
|Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
|68,861
|29,152
|Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations
|-
|5,022
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|68,861
|34,174
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|(5,134
|)
|-
|Capital expenditures
|(5,902
|)
|(5,124
|)
|Additions to capitalized software and other
|(2,196
|)
|(2,587
|)
|Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations
|(13,232
|)
|(7,711
|)
|Net cash used by investing activities - discontinued operations
|-
|(84
|)
|Net cash used by investing activities
|(13,232
|)
|(7,795
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from long-term debt and short-term borrowings
|52,511
|42,000
|Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings
|(93,000
|)
|(52,000
|)
|Dividends paid
|(2,072
|)
|(2,064
|)
|Other
|(10,609
|)
|(6,031
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|(53,170
|)
|(18,095
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|15
|(2,963
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|2,474
|5,321
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|101,350
|65,963
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|103,824
|71,284
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Backlog And Entered Orders - Q1 2026
|A&D
|USG
|Test
|Total
|Beginning Backlog - 10/1/25
|$
|803,002
|143,460
|187,175
|1,133,637
|Entered Orders
|382,341
|98,796
|76,034
|557,171
|Sales
|(143,829
|)
|(87,484
|)
|(58,346
|)
|(289,659
|)
|Ending Backlog - 12/31/25
|$
|1,041,514
|154,772
|204,863
|1,401,149
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
|EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q1 2026
|EPS – GAAP Basis – Q1 2026
|$
|1.11
|Adjustments (defined below)
|0.53
|EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q1 2026
|$
|1.64
|Adjustments exclude $0.53 per share consisting primarily of: $0.01 of restructuring
|charges within the A&D segment and $0.52 of acquisition related amortization.
|EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q1 2025
|EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – Q1 2025
|$
|0.79
|Adjustments (defined below)
|0.16
|EPS Continuing Operations– As Adjusted Basis – Q1 2025
|$
|0.95
|Adjustments exclude $0.16 per share consisting primarily of: $0.01 of restructuring
|charges within the Test segment and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
