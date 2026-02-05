ESCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

St. Louis, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q1 2026).

Operating Highlights





Q1 2026 Sales increased $75 million (35.0 percent) to $290 million compared to $215 million in Q1 2025. Q1 2026 organic sales increased $24 million (11.4 percent) and Maritime contributed $51 million (23.6 percent) of revenue growth in the quarter.

Q1 2026 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations increased 40.5 percent to $1.11 per share compared to $0.79 per share in Q1 2025. Q1 2026 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increased 72.6 percent to $1.64 per share compared to $0.95 per share in Q1 2025.

Q1 2026 Entered Orders increased $328 million (143.0 percent) to $557 million (book-to-bill of 1.92x), resulting in record backlog of $1.4 billion. Net Cash provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations was $69 million in Q1 2026, an increase of $40 million compared to the prior year period.

Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented,“Our fiscal year got off to an outstanding start as we delivered over $550 million in orders, 35 percent revenue growth, 320 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and a 73 percent increase in Adjusted EPS compared to the prior year. We continue to see favorable end-market conditions, which is reflected in the excellent orders and sales performance. Organic orders increased by 39 percent as all three businesses continue to see a positive environment for growth.

“Our solid operating results were driven by disciplined execution from our team. This performance highlights the strength of our strategic positioning and our capacity to generate sustainable value in attractive markets. It was a great way to start the year, with continuing momentum across our businesses giving us the confidence to raise our full year earnings guidance.”

Segment Performance

Aerospace & Defense (A&D)



Q1 2026 sales increased $62 million (75.7 percent) to $144 million from $82 million in Q1 2025. Organic sales increased $11 million (13.9 percent) and Maritime added $51 million (61.8 percent) of revenue growth in the quarter. Quarterly sales growth was led by strong performance in Navy, along with military and commercial aerospace.

Q1 2026 EBIT increased $20.5 million to $38.0 million from $17.5 million in Q1 2025. Adjusted EBIT increased $20.6 million in Q1 2026 to $38.1 million (26.5 percent margin) from $17.5 million (21.3 percent margin) in Q1 2025. The 118 percent increase in Adjusted EBIT was driven by the addition of Maritime as well as leverage on higher volume, price increases, and favorable mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures. Q1 2026 entered orders increased $307 million (410.8 percent) to $382.3 million (book-to-bill of 2.66), resulting in record backlog of over $1.0 billion. This orders strength was broad based, including $238 million at Maritime, Virginia Class Block VI funding at Globe, and robust commercial and defense aerospace demand.



Utility Solutions Group (USG)



Q1 2026 sales increased $1 million (1.0 percent) to $87 million from $86 million in Q1 2025. Doble sales increased by $4 million (5.8 percent) while NRG sales decreased by $3 million (22.4 percent). Sales growth in the quarter was driven by higher condition monitoring, offline test equipment, and services revenue at Doble, partially offset by lower renewables revenue at NRG.

Q1 2026 EBIT decreased $1.0 million to $19.5 million from $20.5 million in Q1 2025. Adjusted EBIT decreased $0.9 million in Q1 2026 to $19.6 million (22.4 percent margin) from $20.5 million (23.6 percent margin) in Q1 2025. The decrease in Adjusted EBIT was driven by deleverage on lower renewables volume, unfavorable mix, and inflationary pressures, partially offset by price increases and leverage on higher volume at Doble. Q1 2026 entered orders increased $9 million (10.3 percent) to $99 million (book-to-bill of 1.13), resulting in backlog of $155 million. Doble orders increased $11 million (14.8 percent) to $84 million due to strength in services, condition monitoring and offline test equipment orders. NRG orders decreased $2 million (10.2 percent) to $15 million compared to Q1 2025, primarily due to lower wind orders in the U.S. and China, partially offset by higher solar orders.



RF Test & Measurement (Test)



Q1 2026 sales increased $12 million (26.7 percent) to $58 million from $46 million in Q1 2025. Sales growth in the quarter was largely driven by higher U.S. and European Test & Measurement (EMC) and filters volume.

Q1 2026 EBIT increased $3.6 million to $8.0 million from $4.4 million in Q1 2025. Q1 2026 Adjusted EBIT increased $3.1 million to $8.0 million (13.8 percent margin) from $4.9 million (10.6 percent margin) in Q1 2025. The 65 percent increase in Adjusted EBIT margin was driven by leverage on higher volume and price increases, partially offset by inflationary pressures. Q1 2026 entered orders increased $11 million (17.3 percent) to $76 million (book-to-bill of 1.30), resulting in ending backlog of $205 million. Orders strength in the quarter was primarily driven by higher Test & Measurement (EMC), industrial shielding, and medical shielding orders in the U.S and a large Test and Measurement (EMC) chamber order in Japan.



Business Outlook – FY 2026

FY 2026 Sales and Adjusted EPS Guidance Update:



FY 2026 full year revenue guidance is being increased by $20 million and is now expected to be in the range of $1.29 to $1.33 billion (18 to 21 percent sales growth over the prior year).



A&D revenue guidance is being increased and is expected to grow 34 to 39 percent (from 33 to 38 percent) including 7 to 9 percent organic growth (from 6 to 8 percent) plus Maritime revenue of $230 to $245 million



Maintaining USG revenue growth expectation of 4 to 6 percent

Increasing Test revenue growth expectation to 9 to 11 percent (from 3 to 5 percent)

Adjusting the effective income tax rate to be in the range of 23.0 to 23.5 percent (from 23.7 to 24.1 percent) in 2026.

Raising full year Adjusted EPS guidance to be in the range of $7.90 - $8.15 per share (31 to 35 percent growth), which reflects a midpoint increase of $0.38 from initial November guidance of $7.50 - $7.80 per share. Q2'26 Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.75 - 1.85 per share (50 to 58 percent growth compared to Q2'25 Adjusted EPS).



Dividend Payment

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on April 17, 2026 to stockholders of record on April 2, 2026.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today, February 5, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company's Q1 2026 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the Investor Center of ESCO's website. Participants may also access the webcast using this registration link. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the Investor Center of ESCO's website.

