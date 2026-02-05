Digital Realty Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis. Highlights

Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.24 per share in 4Q25, compared to $0.51 in 4Q24

Reported FFO per share of $1.89 in 4Q25, compared to $1.61 in 4Q24

Reported Core FFO per share of $1.86 in 4Q25, compared to $1.73 in 4Q24; reported Constant-Currency Core FFO per share of $1.81 in 4Q25

Reported rental rate increases on renewal leases of 6.1% on a cash basis in 4Q25

Signed total bookings during 4Q25 that are expected to generate $400 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue at 100% share; at Digital Realty's share, total bookings were $175 million, including a $96 million contribution from the 0-1 megawatt plus interconnection category

Reported a backlog of $817 million of annualized GAAP base rent, at Digital Realty's share, at year end 2025 Introduced 2026 Core FFO per share outlook of $7.90 - $8.00 on a reported and Constant-Currency basis

Financial Results Digital Realty reported revenues of $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 4% increase from the previous quarter and a 14% increase from the same quarter last year. The company delivered net income of $96 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, as well as net income available to common stockholders of $88 million and $0.24 per share, compared to $0.15 per share in the previous quarter and $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year. Digital Realty generated Adjusted EBITDA of $857 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 1% decrease from the previous quarter and a 14% increase over the same quarter last year. The company reported Funds From Operations (FFO) of $658 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, or $1.89 per share, compared to $1.65 per share in the previous quarter and $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year. Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered Core FFO per share of $1.86 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.89 per share in the previous quarter and $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year. Digital Realty delivered Constant-Currency Core FFO per share of $1.81 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $7.29 per share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025. “Digital Realty delivered strong financial results in 2025, with robust top‐line growth, record leasing across our 0‐1 megawatt plus interconnection offering, and a substantial backlog that provides clear revenue visibility into 2026 and beyond,” said Digital Realty President and CEO Andy Power.“The evolution of our private capital strategy is enabling us to efficiently scale development while maintaining a flexible balance sheet positioned for growth. At the same time, we're expanding the PlatformDIGITAL footprint to meet rising global demand. Together, these initiatives strengthen our ability to support our customers' cloud and AI roadmaps while driving long term value for shareholders.” Leasing Activity In the fourth quarter, Digital Realty signed total bookings that are expected to generate $400 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, at 100% share; at Digital Realty's share, total bookings were $175 million, including a $77 million contribution from the 0-1 megawatt category and a $19 million contribution from interconnection. The weighted-average lag between new leases signed during the fourth quarter of 2025 and the contractual commencement date was eight months. The backlog of signed-but-not-commenced leases at quarter-end was $817 million of annualized GAAP base rent, at Digital Realty's share. In addition, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $269 million of annualized cash rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 6.1% on a cash basis and 12.0% on a GAAP basis. New leases signed during the fourth quarter of 2025 at Digital Realty's share are summarized by region and product as follows:

Annualized GAAP Base Rent Square Feet GAAP Base Rent GAAP Base Rent Americas (in thousands) (in thousands) per Square Foot Megawatts per Kilowatt 0-1 MW $39,317 112 $351 12.2 $269 > 1 MW 64,759 207 313 29.0 186 Other (1) 385 7 53 - - Total $ 104,461 326 $ 320 41.2 $ 211 EMEA (2) 0-1 MW $30,107 89 $337 8.4 $300 > 1 MW 5,585 21 266 2.3 199 Other(1) 291 1 289 - - Total $ 35,982 111 $ 323 10.7 $ 278 Asia Pacific (2) 0-1 MW $7,693 17 $443 2.2 $286 > 1 MW 7,643 42 181 4.5 142 Other(1) 46 1 45 - - Total $ 15,382 61 $ 254 6.7 $ 190 All Regions (2) 0-1 MW $77,118 219 $352 22.8 $282 > 1 MW 77,987 270 289 35.9 181 Other (1) 722 9 78 - - Total $ 155,826 498 $ 313 58.6 $ 220 Interconnection $ 18,890 N/A N/A N/A N/A Grand Total at DLR Share $ 174,716 498 $ 313 58.6 $ 220 Grand Total at 100% Share $ 400,330 1,291 $ 294 159.1 $ 198

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences.

(1) Other includes Powered Base Building® shell capacity as well as storage and office space within fully improved data center facilities.

(2) Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Investment Activity

During the fourth quarter, Digital Realty sold a non-core data center in the Dallas metro area for gross proceeds of approximately $33 million, as previously disclosed.

Digital Realty acquired the following:



Two parcels of land totaling approximately 20 acres in the Portland metro area, one acquired in the fourth quarter and the other in January, that are expected to support up to 85 megawatts of IT capacity for approximately $23.6 million; and A building and land in Lisbon, Portugal which can support up to 2.4 megawatts of IT capacity for approximately €7.1 million or $8.3 million, marking Digital Realty's entry into the Portugal market.

Further, Digital Realty Mivne established a new joint venture with MedOne Ltd., the leading data center operator in Israel. The joint venture acquired approximately 2.5 acres of land in Petah Tikvah, the primary connectivity hub in Israel, with the intention of developing an 18-megawatt campus for ILS90 million, or $29 million at 100% share. Digital Realty's share of the land was $7.1 million.

Additionally, Digital Realty contributed an incremental 40% interest in five operating data centers to its Digital Realty DC Partners NA Fund, increasing the Fund's stake to 80% at year end. Digital Realty received approximately $427 million of additional proceeds as a result of the contribution.

Subsequent to quarter end, Digital Realty announced an agreement to acquire the TelcoHub 1 data center located in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, one of Greater Kuala Lumpur's most established data center hubs. TelcoHub 1 is an operational 1.5 megawatt data center that is one of Malaysia's leading connectivity hubs. In conjunction with this transaction, Digital Realty also agreed to acquire adjacent land that can support up to 14 megawatts of IT capacity, providing clear capacity for future expansion. The transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty had approximately $18.4 billion of total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2025, comprised of $17.5 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.9 billion of secured debt and other debt. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA was 4.9x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 26.1% and fixed charge coverage was 4.5x.

In October, the company sold 0.4 million shares of common stock under its At-The-Market (ATM) equity issuance program at a weighted average price of $175.68 per share, for net proceeds of approximately $77 million.

In November, Digital Realty issued €600 million of 3.750% notes due 2033 and €800 million of 4.250% notes due 2037, for aggregate net proceeds of approximately €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion).

In December, Digital Realty repaid early €1.075 billion ($1.3 billion) in aggregate principal amount of its 2.500% senior notes due 2026.

2026 Outlook

Digital Realty introduced its 2026 Core FFO per share outlook on a reported and Constant-Currency basis of $7.90 - $8.00. The assumptions underlying the outlook are summarized in the following table.

As of Top-Line and Cost Structure February 5, 2026 Total revenue $6.600 - $6.700 billion Net non-cash rent adjustments (1) ($90 - $95 million) Adjusted EBITDA $3.600 - $3.700 billion G&A $610 - $620 million Internal Growth Rental rates on renewal leases Cash basis 6.0% - 8.0% GAAP basis 8.5% - 10.5% Year-end portfolio occupancy (2) +50 - 100 bps "Same-Capital" cash NOI growth (3) 4.0% - 5.0% Foreign Exchange Rates U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling $1.30 - $1.35 U.S. Dollar / Euro $1.13 - $1.18 External Growth Dispositions / Joint Venture Capital Dollar volume $500 - $1,000 million Cap rate 0.0% - 10.0% Development CapEx (Net of Partner Contributions) (4) $3,250 - $3,750 million Average stabilized yields 10.0%+ Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (5) $30 - $35 million Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (6) $400 - $425 million Balance Sheet Long-term debt issuance Dollar amount $1,000 - $1,500 million Pricing 4.0% - 4.5% Timing Mid-Year Net income per diluted share $2.55 - $2.65 Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale $4.90 - $4.90 Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined) $7.45 - $7.55 Non-core expenses and revenue streams $0.45 - $0.45 Core Funds From Operations / share $7.90 - $8.00 Foreign currency translation adjustments $0.00 - $0.00 Constant-Currency Core Funds From Operations / share $7.90 - $8.00





(1) Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rental expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., ASC 805 adjustments). (2) Year-end portfolio occupancy guidance based on IT load (kW). (3) The“Same-Capital” pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2024 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2025-2026, properties classified as held for sale and contribution, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented. The 2026“Same-Capital” cash NOI growth outlook is presented on a constant currency basis. (4) Excludes land acquisitions and includes Digital Realty's share of joint venture and fund contributions. Figure is net of joint venture and fund partners' share of contributions. (5) Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs. (6) Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

Note: The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this document for further discussion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO, Constant Currency Core FFO, Adjusted FFO, Net Operating Income (NOI),“Same-Capital” Cash NOI and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to Core FFO, a reconciliation from Core FFO to Adjusted FFO, a reconciliation from NOI to Cash NOI, and definitions of FFO, Core FFO, Constant Currency Core FFO, Adjusted FFO, NOI and“Same-Capital” Cash NOI are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.

The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, external growth factors, such as dispositions, and balance sheet items such as debt issuances, that have not yet occurred, are out of the company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Investor Conference Call

Prior to Digital Realty's investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT on February 5, 2026, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website at . The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company's fourth quarter 2025 financial results and operating performance. The conference call will feature President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Power and Chief Financial Officer Matt Mercier.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at . The webcast will be archived until February 5, 2027 and the replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-25 31-Dec-24 Rental revenues $1,074,703 $1,045,708 $1,003,550 $960,526 $958,892 $4,084,487 $3,722,646 Tenant reimbursements - Utilities 356,084 332,681 294,503 271,189 302,664 1,254,457 1,158,623 Tenant reimbursements - Other 34,406 37,302 37,355 42,177 38,591 151,240 158,612 Interconnection and other 123,414 120,399 121,952 112,969 112,360 478,734 442,591 Fee income 45,692 36,398 34,427 20,643 23,316 137,160 64,888 Other 372 4,746 1,363 133 40 6,614 7,608 Total Operating Revenues $1,634,671 $1,577,234 $1,493,150 $1,407,637 $1,435,862 $6,112,692 $5,554,968 Utilities $398,185 $375,627 $339,288 $313,385 $337,534 $1,426,485 $1,333,416 Rental property operating 295,948 278,292 267,724 238,600 273,104 1,080,564 984,921 Property taxes 50,791 51,823 49,570 48,856 46,044 201,040 182,453 Insurance 4,711 4,508 4,946 4,483 6,007 18,648 18,325 Depreciation and amortization 493,458 497,002 461,167 443,009 455,355 1,894,636 1,771,797 General and administration 159,283 139,911 133,755 121,112 124,470 554,061 473,521 Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses 4,937 1,794 2,262 2,428 2,346 11,421 6,502 Transaction and integration expenses 36,083 86,559 22,546 39,902 11,797 185,090 93,902 Provision for impairment 78,553 - - - 22,881 78,553 191,184 Other expenses 98 3,297 195 112 12,002 3,702 27,083 Total Operating Expenses $1,522,047 $1,438,813 $1,281,453 $1,211,887 $1,291,540 $5,454,200 $5,083,104 Operating Income $112,624 $138,421 $211,697 $195,750 $144,322 $658,492 $471,864 Equity in earnings / (loss) of unconsolidated entities 4,659 (16,944 ) (12,062 ) (7,640 ) (36,201 ) (31,987 ) (120,138 ) Gain / (loss) on sale of investments 42,865 19,780 931,830 1,111 144,885 995,586 595,825 Interest and other income / (expense), net 42,797 47,735 37,747 32,773 44,517 161,052 154,243 Interest (expense) (116,516 ) (113,584 ) (109,383 ) (98,464 ) (104,742 ) (437,947 ) (452,836 ) Income tax benefit / (expense) 9,673 (11,695 ) (12,883 ) (17,135 ) (4,928 ) (32,040 ) (54,760 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment and modifications 9 - - - (2,165 ) 9 (5,871 ) Net Income $96,111 $63,713 $1,046,946 $106,395 $185,688 $1,313,165 $588,327 Net (income) / loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,536 4,099 (14,790 ) 3,579 3,881 (4,576 ) 14,163 Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $98,647 $67,812 $1,032,156 $109,974 $189,569 $1,308,589 $602,490 Preferred stock dividends (10,181 ) (10,181 ) (10,181 ) (10,181 ) (10,181 ) (40,724 ) (40,725 ) Net Income / (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $88,466 $57,631 $1,021,975 $99,793 $179,388 $1,267,865 $561,766 Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 343,493 341,370 337,589 336,683 333,376 339,807 323,336 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 351,570 349,234 345,734 344,721 340,690 347,810 331,547 Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units 357,430 355,165 351,691 350,632 346,756 353,720 337,697 Net income / (loss) per share - basic $0.26 $0.17 $3.03 $0.30 $0.54 $3.73 $1.74 Net income / (loss) per share - diluted $0.24 $0.15 $2.94 $0.27 $0.51 $3.58 $1.61





Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO)

31-Dec-25

30-Sep-25

30-Jun-25

31-Mar-25

31-Dec-24

31-Dec-25

31-Dec-24

Net Income / (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $88,466 $57,631 $1,021,975 $99,793 $179,388 $1,267,865 $561,766 Adjustments: Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership 2,000 2,000 21,000 3,000 4,000 28,000 12,700 Real estate related depreciation and amortization (1) 484,260 487,182 451,050 432,652 445,462 1,855,144 1,730,059 Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests (22,753 ) (22,888 ) (21,038 ) (19,480 ) (19,531 ) (86,159 ) (64,612 ) Unconsolidated entities real estate related depreciation and amortization 70,260 65,922 59,172 55,861 49,463 251,215 192,931 (Gain) / loss on real estate transactions (42,865 ) (19,780 ) (931,830 ) (1,111 ) (137,047 ) (995,586 ) (596,904 ) Provision for impairment

78,553

-

-

-

22,881

78,553

191,185

Funds From Operations $657,921 $570,067 $600,329 $570,715 $544,616 $2,399,032 $2,027,122 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic 349,354 347,301 343,546 342,594 339,442 345,717 329,485 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2) (3)

357,430

355,165

351,691

350,632

346,756

353,720

337,697

Funds From Operations per share - basic

Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2) (3) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-25 31-Dec-24 Funds From Operations $657,921 $570,067 $600,329 $570,715 $544,616 $2,399,032 $2,027,122 Other non-core revenue adjustments (4) (10,633 ) (4,746 ) 4,228 (1,925 ) 4,537 (13,076 ) (30,339 ) Transaction and integration expenses 36,083 86,559 22,546 39,902 11,797 185,090 93,902 Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment and modifications (9 ) - - - 2,165 (9 ) 5,871 Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses (5) 4,937 1,794 2,262 2,428 2,346 11,421 6,502 (Gain) / Loss on FX and derivatives revaluation (16,295 ) 252 8,827 (2,064 ) 7,127 (9,280 ) 74,464 Other non-core expense adjustments (6) (21,794 ) 2,075 5,092 (702 ) 14,229 (15,329 ) 37,671 Core Funds From Operations $650,210 $656,001 $643,284 $608,354 $586,816 $2,557,849 $2,215,194 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2) (3) 349,740 347,700 343,909 343,050 339,982 346,086 329,899 Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted(2) $1.86 $1.89 $1.87 $1.77 $1.73 $7.39 $6.71 (1)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization

31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-25 31-Dec-24 Depreciation and amortization per income statement $493,458

$497,002

$461,167

$443,009

$455,355

$1,894,636

$1,771,798

Non-real estate depreciation (9,198

) (9,820

) (10,117

) (10,356

) (9,894

) (39,492

) (41,739

) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization $484,260

$487,182

$451,050

$432,652

$445,462

$1,855,144

$1,730,059







(2) Certain of Teraco's minority indirect shareholders have the right to put their shares in an upstream parent company of Teraco to Digital Realty in exchange for cash or the equivalent value of shares of Digital Realty common stock, or a combination thereof. U.S. GAAP requires Digital Realty to assume the put right is settled in shares for purposes of calculating diluted EPS. This same approach was utilized to calculate FFO/share. The potential future dilutive impact associated with this put right will be excluded from Core FFO and AFFO until settlement occurs – causing diluted share count to be higher for FFO than for Core FFO and AFFO. When calculating diluted FFO, Teraco related noncontrolling interest is added back to the FFO numerator as the denominator assumes all shares have been put back to Digital Realty.





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-25 31-Dec-24 Teraco noncontrolling share of FFO $ 18,240 $ 17,018 $ 15,850 $ 13,286 $ 14,905 $ 64,394 $ 46,954 Teraco related minority interest $ 18,240 $ 17,018 $ 15,850 $ 13,286 $ 14,905 $ 64,394 $ 46,954





(3) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of FFO and the share count detail section that follows the reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. For definitions and discussion of FFO and Core FFO, see the Definitions section. (4) Includes deferred rent adjustments related to a customer bankruptcy, development fees included in gains, lease termination fees and gain on sale of equity investment included in other income. (5) Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance. (6) Includes write-offs associated with bankrupt or terminated customers, non-recurring legal and insurance expenses, impact of foreign tax rate changes and adjustments to reflect our proportionate share of transaction costs associated with noncontrolling interest.





Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-25 31-Dec-24 Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders $650,210 $656,001 $643,284 $608,354 $586,816 $2,557,849 $2,215,194 Adjustments: Non-real estate depreciation 9,198 9,820 10,117 10,356 9,894 39,492 41,739 Amortization of deferred financing costs 6,781 6,565 6,451 6,548 5,697 26,345 21,198 Amortization of debt discount/premium 1,341 1,293 1,251 1,125 1,324 5,010 5,805 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 17,327 18,174 18,026 16,700 13,386 70,227 55,468 Straight-line rental revenue (34,351 ) (33,351 ) (23,698 ) (9,692 ) (18,242 ) (101,092 ) (25,513 ) Straight-line rental expense (97 ) (271 ) (475 ) (160 ) (136 ) (1,003 ) 3,447 Above- and below-market rent amortization (972 ) (864 ) (752 ) (706 ) (269 ) (3,294 ) (3,555 ) Deferredtax(benefit)/expense (26,184 ) 18,187 (30,714 ) (517 ) (15,048 ) (39,228 ) (37,834 ) Leasing compensation and internal lease commissions 14,644 15,013 14,721 13,405 10,505 57,783 45,233 Recurring capital expenditures(1) (168,539 ) (77,998 ) (62,083 ) (35,305 ) (130,245 ) (343,925) (305,712 ) AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders(2) $469,358 $612,569 $576,127 $610,108 $463,682 $2,268,164 $2,015,471 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic 349,354 347,301 343,546 342,594 339,442 345,717 329,485 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted(3) 349,740 347,700 343,909 343,050 339,982 346,086 329,899 AFFO per share - diluted(3) $1.34 $1.76 $1.68 $1.78 $1.36 $6.55 $6.11 Dividends per share and common unit $1.22 $1.22 $1.22 $1.22 $1.22 $4.88 $4.88 Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio 90.9% 69.2% 72.8% 68.6% 89.5% 74.5% 79.9% Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Share Count Detail

31-Dec-25

30-Sep-25

30-Jun-25

31-Mar-25

31-Dec-24

31-Dec-25

31-Dec-24

Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding

349,354

347,301

343,546

342,594

339,442

345,717

329,485

Add: Effect of dilutive securities

386

399

362

456

540

369

413

Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted 349,740 347,700 343,909 343,050 339,982 346,086 329,899





(1) Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions. (2) For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the Definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and Core FFO, see above. (3) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of FFO and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.





Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 31-Dec-24 Assets Investments in real estate: Real estate $31,359,298 $30,194,891 $29,836,218 $27,947,964 $27,558,993 Construction in progress 4,976,785 5,422,338 5,080,701 4,973,266 5,164,334 Land held for future development 91,130 66,668 73,665 69,089 38,785 Investments in Real Estate $36,427,213 $35,683,897 $34,990,583 $32,990,319 $32,762,112 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (9,993,596 ) (9,665,380 ) (9,341,719 ) (8,856,535 ) (8,641,331 ) Net Investments in Properties $26,433,617 $26,018,517 $25,648,865 $24,133,784 $24,120,781 Investment in unconsolidated entities 3,427,903 3,690,749 3,622,677 2,702,847 2,639,800 Net Investments in Real Estate $29,861,520 $29,709,266 $29,271,542 $26,836,631 $26,760,582 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net $1,135,645 $1,167,398 $1,180,657 $1,165,924 $1,178,853 Cash and cash equivalents 3,451,647 3,299,703 3,554,126 2,321,885 3,870,891 Accounts and other receivables, net (1) 1,358,895 1,496,105 1,586,146 1,373,521 1,257,464 Deferred rent, net 750,907 710,624 681,375 641,290 642,456 Goodwill 9,711,953 9,647,754 9,636,513 9,174,165 8,929,431 Customer relationship value, deferred leasing costs and other intangibles, net 2,134,698 2,080,898 2,171,318 2,124,989 2,178,054 Assets held for sale and contribution 349,826 116,624 139,993 953,236 - Other assets 655,377 500,262 493,325 488,921 465,885 Total Assets $49,410,468 $48,728,634 $48,714,995 $45,080,562 $45,283,616 Liabilities and Equity Global unsecured revolving credit facilities, net $899,090 $1,152,042 $567,699 $1,096,931 $1,611,308 Unsecured term loans, net 439,536 438,933 440,788 404,335 386,903 Unsecured senior notes, net of discount 16,194,441 15,808,565 16,641,367 14,744,063 13,962,852 Secured and other debt, net of discount 869,068 825,894 802,294 770,950 753,314 Operating lease liabilities 1,253,217 1,285,067 1,298,085 1,281,572 1,294,219 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 2,600,979 2,377,726 2,310,882 1,927,611 2,056,215 Deferred tax liabilities 1,124,724 1,151,374 1,137,305 1,109,294 1,084,562 Accrued dividends and distributions 428,337 - - - 418,661 Security deposits and prepaid rents 754,920 699,528 653,640 559,768 539,802 Obligations associated with assets held for sale and contribution 182 283 1,089 7,882 - Total Liabilities $24,564,494 $23,739,412 $23,853,149 $21,902,406 $22,107,836 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,498,975 1,535,972 1,505,889 1,459,322 1,433,185 Equity Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 110,000 shares authorized: Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (2) $193,540 $193,540 $193,540 $193,540 $193,540 Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (3) 203,264 203,264 203,264 203,264 203,264 Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (4) 334,886 334,886 334,886 334,886 334,886 Common Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 502,000 shares authorized (5) 3,406 3,400 3,374 3,338 3,337 Additional paid-in capital 29,350,487 29,182,332 28,720,826 28,091,661 28,079,738 Dividends in excess of earnings (6,690,722 ) (6,358,501 ) (5,997,607 ) (6,604,217 ) (6,292,085 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net (469,198 ) (533,891 ) (543,756 ) (926,874 ) (1,182,283 ) Total Stockholders' Equity $22,925,663 $23,025,030 $22,914,527 $21,295,598 $21,340,397 Noncontrolling Interests Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership $415,456 $420,280 $431,000 $415,956 $396,099 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities 5,880 7,940 10,430 7,280 6,099 Total Noncontrolling Interests $421,336 $428,220 $441,430 $423,236 $402,198 Total Equity $23,346,999 $23,453,250 $23,355,957 $21,718,834 $21,742,595 Total Liabilities and Equity $49,410,468 $48,728,634 $48,714,995 $45,080,562 $45,283,616





(1) Net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $86,351 and $59,224 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (2) Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.250%, $200,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 8,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. (3) Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.850%, $210,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 8,400 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. (4) Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.200%, $345,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 13,800 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. (5) Common Stock: 343,557 and 336,637 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.





Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) (1) 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 31-Dec-24 Net Income / (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $88,466 $57,631 $1,021,975 $99,793 $179,388 Interest 116,516 113,584 109,383 98,464 104,742 Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment and modifications (9 ) - - - 2,165 Income tax expense (benefit) (9,673 ) 11,695 12,883 17,135 4,928 Depreciation and amortization 493,458 497,002 461,167 443,009 455,355 EBITDA $688,758 $679,912 $1,605,408 $658,400 $746,578 Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation and amortization 70,260 65,922 59,172 55,861 49,463 Unconsolidated JV interest expense and tax expense 38,498 44,795 31,243 33,390 32,255 Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses 4,937 1,794 2,262 2,428 2,346 Transaction and integration expenses 36,083 86,559 22,546 39,902 11,797 (Gain) / loss on sale of investments (42,865 ) (19,780 ) (931,830 ) (1,111 ) (144,885 ) Provision for impairment 78,553 - - - 22,881 Other non-core adjustments, net(2) (25,033 ) 2,523 9,545 (4,316 ) 24,539 Noncontrolling interests (2,536 ) (4,099 ) 14,790 (3,579 ) (3,881 ) Preferred stock dividends 10,181 10,181 10,181 10,181 10,181 Adjusted EBITDA $856,836 $867,807 $823,319 $791,156 $751,276





(1) For definitions and discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, see the Definitions section. (2) Includes foreign exchange net unrealized gains/losses attributable to remeasurement, deferred rent adjustments related to a customer bankruptcy, impact of foreign tax rate changes, write offs associated with bankrupt or terminated customers, non-recurring legal and insurance expenses, gain on sale of land option and lease termination fees.





Three Months Ended Financial Ratios 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 31-Dec-24 Total GAAP interest expense $ 116,516 $ 113,584 $ 109,383 $ 98,464 $ 104,742 Capitalized interest 34,783 32,923 29,393 30,095 34,442 Change in accrued interest and other non-cash amounts (52,014 ) 41,265 (92,065 ) 45,416 (58,137 ) Cash Interest Expense (3) $ 99,285 $ 187,772 $ 46,711 $ 173,975 $ 81,046 Preferred stock dividends 10,181 10,181 10,181 10,181 10,181 Total Fixed Charges (4) $ 161,479 $ 156,687 $ 148,957 $ 138,739 $ 149,364 Coverage Interest coverage ratio (5) 4.8x 4.9x 5.0x 5.3x 4.5x Cash interest coverage ratio (6) 6.8x 3.9x 11.2x 4.1x 6.9x Fixed charge coverage ratio (7) 4.5x 4.6x 4.7x 4.9x 4.2x Cash fixed charge coverage ratio (8) 6.3x 3.8x 9.9x 3.9x 6.3x Leverage Debt to total enterprise value (9)(10) 25.1 % 23.0 % 23.2 % 25.4 % 21.4 % Debt-plus-preferred-stock-to-total-enterprise-value (10)(11) 26.1 % 23.9 % 24.1 % 26.6 % 22.3 % Pre-tax income to interest expense (12) 1.8x 1.6x 10.6x 2.1x 2.8x Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (13) 4.9x 4.9x 5.1x 5.1x 4.8x





(3) Cash interest expense is interest expense less amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees and includes interest that we capitalized. We consider cash interest expense to be a useful measure of interest as it excludes non-cash-based interest expense. (4) Fixed charges consist of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, and preferred stock dividends. (5) Adjusted EBITDA (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), divided by GAAP interest expense plus capitalized interest (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities interest expense). (6) Adjusted EBITDA (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), divided by cash interest expense (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities interest expense). (7) Adjusted EBITDA (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), divided by fixed charges (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities fixed charges). (8) Adjusted EBITDA (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), divided by the sum of cash interest expense and preferred stock dividends (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities cash fixed charges). (9) Total debt divided by market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock. (10) Total enterprise value defined as market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock. (11) Same as (9), except numerator includes preferred stock. (12) Calculated as net income plus interest expense divided by GAAP interest expense. (13) Calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus finance lease obligations, plus Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated entities debt, less cash and cash equivalents (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated entities cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), multiplied by four.

Definitions

Funds From Operations (FFO):

We calculate funds from operations, or FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) in the Nareit Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gain (loss) from the disposition of real estate assets, provision for impairment, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), our share of unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in operating partnership and reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) :

We present core funds from operations, or Core FFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, in excluding certain items that do not reflect core revenue or expense streams, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in our core business operating performance. We calculate Core FFO by adding to or subtracting from FFO (i) other non-core revenue adjustments, (ii) transaction and integration expenses, (iii) loss on debt extinguishment and modifications, (iv) gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock, (v) severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses, (vi) gain/loss on FX and derivatives revaluation, and (vii) other non-core expense adjustments. Because certain of these adjustments have a real economic impact on our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of Core FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate Core FFO differently than we do and accordingly, our Core FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' Core FFO. Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) :

We present adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, when compared year over year, it assesses our ability to fund dividend and distribution requirements from our operating activities. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the operations of REITs, AFFO will be used by investors as a basis to assess our ability to fund dividend payments in comparison to other REITs, including on a per share and unit basis. We calculate AFFO by adding to or subtracting from Core FFO (i) non-real estate depreciation, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs, (iii) amortization of debt discount/premium, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (v) straight-line rental revenue, (vi) straight-line rental expense, (vii) above- and below-market rent amortization, (viii) deferred tax expense / (benefit), (ix) leasing compensation and internal lease commissions, and (x) recurring capital expenditures. Other REITs may calculate AFFO differently than we do and, accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs' AFFO. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA :

We believe that earnings before interest, loss on debt extinguishment and modifications, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), are useful supplemental performance measures because they allow investors to view our performance without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization or the cost of debt and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, (i) unconsolidated entities real estate related depreciation & amortization, (ii) unconsolidated entities interest expense and tax expense, (iii) severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses, (iv) transaction and integration expenses, (v) gain (loss) on sale / deconsolidation, (vi) provision for impairment, (vii) other non-core adjustments, net, (viii) noncontrolling interests, (ix) preferred stock dividends, and (x) gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding (i) unconsolidated entities real estate related depreciation & amortization, (ii) unconsolidated entities interest expense and tax, (iii) severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses, (iv) transaction and integration expenses, (v) gain (loss) on sale / deconsolidation, (vi) provision for impairment, (vii) other non-core adjustments, net, (viii) noncontrolling interests, (ix) preferred stock dividends, and (x) gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. In addition, we believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and income taxes, exclude capitalized costs, such as leasing commissions, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, their utility as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and, accordingly, our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs' EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our financial performance.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI :

Net operating income, or NOI, represents rental revenue, tenant reimbursement revenue and interconnection revenue less utilities expense, rental property operating expenses, property taxes and insurance expenses (as reflected in the statement of operations). NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measurement of operating performance of the company's rental portfolio. Cash NOI is NOI less straight-line rents and above- and below-market rent amortization. Cash NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measure of property operating performance on a cash basis. Same-Capital Cash NOI represents buildings owned as of December 31, 2023 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development and excludes buildings that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2024-2025, buildings classified as held for sale and contribution, and buildings sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented (prior period numbers adjusted to reflect current same-capital pool). However, because NOI and cash NOI exclude depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of NOI and cash NOI as measures of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate NOI and cash NOI differently than we do and, accordingly, our NOI and cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs' NOI and cash NOI. NOI and cash NOI should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance.

Additional Definitions

GAAP refers to United States generally accepted accounting principles.

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus finance lease obligations, plus Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated entities debt, less cash and cash equivalents (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated entities cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), multiplied by four.

Debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value is total debt plus preferred stock divided by total debt plus the liquidation value of preferred stock and the market value of outstanding Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock and Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units, assuming the redemption of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units for shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock.

Fixed charge coverage ratio is Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest and preferred stock dividends. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, GAAP interest expense was $117 million, capitalized interest was $35 million and preferred stock dividends were $10 million.

Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (NOI) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-25 31-Dec-24 Operating income $ 112,624 $ 138,421 $ 144,322 $ 658,492 $ 471,864 Fee income (45,692 ) (36,398 ) (23,316 ) (137,160 ) (64,888 ) Other income (372 ) (4,746 ) (40 ) (6,614 ) (7,608 ) Depreciation and amortization 493,458 497,002 455,355 1,894,636 1,771,797 General and administrative 159,283 139,911 124,470 554,061 473,521 Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses 4,937 1,794 2,346 11,421 6,502 Transaction and integration expenses 36,083 86,559 11,797 185,090 93,902 Provision for impairment 78,553 - 22,881 78,553 191,184 Other expenses 98 3,297 12,002 3,702 27,083 Net Operating Income $ 838,972 $ 825,840 $ 749,818 $ 3,242,181 $ 2,963,357 Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI) Net Operating Income $ 838,972 $ 825,840 $ 749,818 $ 3,242,181 $ 2,963,357 Straight-line rental revenue (34,359 ) (33,196 ) (22,577 ) (101,264 ) (46,395 ) Straight-line rental expense (140 ) (297 ) 51 (882 ) 4,061 Above- and below-market rent amortization (972 ) (864 ) (269 ) (3,294 ) (3,555 ) Cash Net Operating Income $ 803,501 $ 791,483 $ 727,022 $ 3,136,741 $ 2,917,467 Constant Currency Core FFO Reconciliation Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) 31-Dec-25 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-25 31-Dec-24 Core FFO (1) $ 650,210 $ 586,816 $ 2,557,849 $ 2,215,194 Core FFO impact of holding '24 Exchange Rates Constant(2) (16,372 ) - (33,721 ) - Constant Currency Core FFO $ 633,838 $ 586,816 $ 2,524,128 $ 2,215,194 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted 349,740 339,982 346,086 329,899 Constant Currency Core FFO Per Share $ 1.81 $ 1.73 $ 7.29 $ 6.71

1) As reconciled to net income above.

2) Adjustment calculated by holding currency translation rates for 2025 constant with average currency translation rates that were applicable to the same periods in 2024.

