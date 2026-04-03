ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru Get Ready To Take On Manolo Marquez's Gaurs At The PJN On Saturday

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 3 (IANS) The Blues will look to continue their winning run when they travel to Fatorda to take on an unbeaten FC Goa side in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

When both teams met here during the league stage, the hosts handed the Blues their first defeat of the 24/25 season. This time around, the Gaurs, after being the only undefeated side in this truncated season so far, sit one place below the visitors on the table in sixth.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC, who have been on a solid run of three wins in a row, will look to extend their performance, with forwards Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan in top form after performing brilliantly in the international break for the Senior Men's Team, who beat Hong Kong 2-1 in Kochi on Tuesday, as the former opened his account for the Blue Tigers on debut.

The Blues will have their task cut out on Sunday as they come up against a very robust backline with Sandesh Jhingan and Pol Moreno holding things down the middle at the back, while Aakash Sangwan and Boris Singh Thangjam take care of defences down the flanks. FC Goa, along with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, are the only two teams to have conceded the least number of goals so far (3) this season.

“Ryan and Ashique have been solid for us so far. Ryan's just had a great debut with India, and Ashique has played and won the League with MBSG. The staff and the players here have pushed to bring the best out of him,” said Renedy Singh, the BFC Head Coach.

The hosts, on the other hand, will look to build upon their spotless record so far this season and carry forward their momentum going into the second half of the League. Their star player of the season, Dejan Drazic, will have to be alert and on his guard as he looks to navigate this stubborn Bengaluru defence led by Rahul Bheke. The Blues have conceded only five times this season so far.

This one's going to be a tussle in the beach city on Saturday, as both teams have prepared well over the break to be in good shape for a match that could define the season for both teams going forward.

“The coach has actually given me a lot of freedom, which I think is very important for a player like me, to not feel a lot of nerves and to be able to express myself on the pitch. It has been very helpful, and I can play with confidence,” said midfielder Soham Varshneya when asked about his role in the squad.