How Japan Can Function As Taiwan Deterrence Logistics Hub

MENAFN - Asia Times) Originally published by Pacific Forum, this article is republished with permission.

In the early 1990s, President Lech Wałęsa envisioned Poland becoming a“second Japan” – an advanced economy with cutting-edge technology. Today, Polish observers note with irony that Japan may instead become a“second Poland.”

Poland has emerged as NATO's primary logistics hub supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. Under this framework Japan would assume a parallel role for Taiwan – a prospect that raises profound questions about alliance strategy, burden-sharing and the realities of deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

Poland's evolution into a logistics hub began in late 2021, before Russia's full-scale invasion. What started as modest military deliveries rapidly expanded into comprehensive support encompassing weapons, humanitarian aid, refugee assistance, equipment maintenance, medical care and military training.

This transformation required substantial infrastructure investment. The conflict exposed critical vulnerabilities: rail gauge incompatibility between Polish (1435mm) and Ukrainian (1520mm) systems, border-crossing bottlenecks at Medyka and Dorohusk and capacity constraints throughout the logistics chain.

With support from the United States, NATO, and the European Union, Warsaw invested heavily in infrastructure upgrades – expanding rail capacity, streamlining customs procedures, and developing the physical infrastructure necessary to sustain high-volume military transport. The political economy proved favorable. Polish public opinion views Russia as an existential threat, and local communities and businesses eagerly participated in defense spending programs worth billions.

Japan faces fundamentally different challenges in attempting to replicate Poland's role for Taiwan. Taiwan is an island separated from Japan by over 100 kilometers of water at the nearest point. Unlike Poland's land border with Ukraine, any logistics operation would depend entirely on maritime and air transport – both highly vulnerable to interdiction.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Nov. 7, 2025, statement that a Taiwan contingency would constitute an“existential crisis” (生存危機, seizon kiki) for Japan signals recognition of these stakes.

Beijing's response – including tourism restrictions, student exchange suspensions, and rejection of trilateral summit proposals – demonstrates how even declaratory statements regarding Taiwan provoke Chinese retaliation. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's January 2026 criticism of“certain political forces in Japan” for“reversing history” during parliamentary discussions of Taiwan contingencies illustrates Beijing's strategy of reframing security debates as historical grievances to fragment democratic alignment.

To function as an effective logistics hub, Japan would need to dramatically expand port facilities, airports and storage across not just the Nansei Islands closest to Taiwan, but throughout the country. Before distributing aid, Japan must receive and store deliveries from Australia, Europe and the United States. This requires massive infrastructure investment in an already congested system.