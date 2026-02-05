403
Hotwire Strengthens UK Leadership With Senior Hires
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Hotwire has strengthened its UK leadership bench with the appointments of Digby Baer and Niki Wheeler as directors as it strengthens its UK senior lead leadership team and reinforces its focus on client impact and sustained growth.
Baer joins as director of growth and marketing, bringing more than 15 years of brand strategy, international B2B and B2C and business development experience to the role with various businesses and agencies.
Wheeler becomes director of media relations and client. She was previously a director at Team Lewis, and will be focused on boosting Hotwire's market visibility and driving earned media results. Her tech client experience includes O'Reilly, TomTom, eBay and Schneider Electric.
The hires follow other leadership changes across the business, including the appointment of Grant Toups as global CEO in January – replacing Heather Kernahan, now CEO of Content Bureau – and UK managing director Charlotte Harvey taking the reins in London last summer to replace Jeremy Lucas. Lucas is now Europe CEO at Allison Worldwide, working to new global CEO Wendy Lund.
Baer and Wheeler will join the UK leadership team led by Harvey, which is already gaining momentum with a spate of new account wins and a recently announced partnership with Westminster aides, Pete Bowyer and Murray Stewart, to bolster Hotwire's policy and regulatory communications offering.
Harvey said:“Hotwire has been at the forefront of technology marcomms for 25 years. We've grown up in tech, but the pace of change is accelerating. AI is reshaping how people find information and form opinions which means communication has to earn trust and be discoverable in a world of generative answers.
“This brings an enormous potential for Hotwire to continue to play a pivotal role as a trusted partner for clients. As many businesses and brands navigate constant change across sectors and geographies, we know that Niki and Digby's ambition, thinking and ability to make connections will unlock further growth for our agency at this exciting time.”
Wheeler said:“I've worked alongside talented people from Hotwire throughout my career, and I've been struck by the energy and drive of the new leadership team. I'm excited to join an agency with strong storytelling credentials and a future-focused vision at a moment when technology and marketing communications are moving at pace.”
And Baer added:“Hotwire has a rare combination of deep technology credibility and global scale, at a moment when growth is being reshaped by how audiences discover and trust information. My focus is on building a modern growth engine that connects brand, earned media and demand generation more tightly.”
