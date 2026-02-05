Amit Shah In Jammu: Security Heightened Across J & K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Security has been intensified across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Jammu region, ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with authorities putting in place multi-layered arrangements to secure key installations, highways and public spaces.

Officials said special focus remains on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, including the Navyug Tunnel stretch in Qazigund, while security has also been tightened in urban centres, border districts and sensitive locations across the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The enhanced grid is being supervised by senior police and civil administration officers, with Additional Superintendent of Police NHW Qazigund Mumtaz Ali Bhatti overseeing arrangements along the highway corridor. Senior field officers, including SDPOs and SHOs, have been tasked with ensuring coordination among various units.

Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed at strategic points, and frisking and checking have been stepped up. Authorities have also activated advanced surveillance systems, including wall radar and thermal detection equipment around critical infrastructure such as tunnels and transit points.

Police officials described the measures as preventive and in line with standard security protocols during high-level visits, aimed at maintaining public safety and ensuring uninterrupted movement of dignitaries and civilians.